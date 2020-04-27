Zari Hassan’s unexpected reaction after Diamond's announcement to pay rent for 500 families

Business woman Zari Hassan is not pleased by Diamond Platnumz’s act of paying three months’ rent for 500 families in Tanzania as a way of cushioning them from the Covid-19 effects.

In her message Ms Hassan argued that her baby daddy is busy pleasing the world yet he doesn’t provide for his own kids.

“But you don’t know what your kids eat, or how they sleep, if fees and medical insurance is paid. You will never please the world when your own are not happy and taken care of. You are selling a lie. Some people have become clowns to some of Us,” reacted Zari Hassan.

Iron out their differences

In a quick rejoinder Platnumz disclosed that he had reached out to Zari and they were able to iron out their differences.

“baada ya kuona ujumbe ule wa @zarithebosslady , nilimpigia simu na kumueleza, licha ya tofauti zetu Ila bado namuheshimu Sana. Alinielewa na nadhani baada ya Corona Kuisha tutapanga namna ya kuwalea watoto wetu pamoja," said the WCB CEO.

Rent for 500 people

“I pretty much know that at these terrible times where we are all fighting global pandemic COVID-19, countless life circumstances have changed especially in businesses, many businesses are drowning hence rendering to financial difficulties and life becoming a little bit tough to many of us. Although I am amongst those affected by this pandemic on Economy, with the little that God has blessed me with, I have decided to at least offer a helping hand by paying 3 Months house rent to 500 families as my kind gesture of helping one another during these terrible times of fighting COVID-19 for I believe I should share your troubles and your happiness too. On Monday I shall announce procedure on how these 500 families shall receive house rent,” said Diamond Platnumz.

Despite Ms Hassan’s objection, a good number of celebrities and fans lauded the WCB President for thinking about the poor at this difficult times.

Diamond's post