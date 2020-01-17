I’d rather sleep with Octopizzo – former Capital FM presenter Anita Nderu

Former Capital FM and NTV presenter Anita Nderu has said she would rather sleep with rapper Octopizzo but not Prezzo.

Ms Nderu said this after a fan asked who she would rather sleep with between Namba Nane and Prezzo.

“Who would you rather sleep with, Octopizzo or Prezzo?” asked the fan.

Anita Nderu was with her friend and former co-host Anne Mwaura and they were playing a Truth and Drink game as they responded to questions asked by their fans.

In her response, the former Teen Republik host made it clear that she had nothing against Prezzo, but there was no way she would sleep with him.

She however, admitted that growing up she liked Prezzo but got to a point where she wasn’t her fan anymore, as she insisted that if they were the only two men remaining, she would still choose Octopizzo.

“Wow! This is such an obvious one. It’s definitely Octopizzo. Am sorry I have nothing against Prezzo but there is no way on earth… It’s Octopizzo. We grew up with Prezzo but at some point I wasn’t a fan anymore and if it really does come down to the two of them, Apocalypse, I’ll be like Octopizzo,” said Anita Nderu.

Truth and Drink is a show by Anne Mwaura where she plays games with other celebrities and uploads on YouTube.