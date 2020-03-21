Stretch marks, cellulite and fat is part of being a human being – Anita Nderu after fan body shamed her

TV and Radio presenter Anita Nderu came out to inform a fan that the flaws and imperfections she had; stretch marks, cellulite, random color patches, fat here and there were part of being a human being, and there was nothing wrong with that.

Her response came after a fan accused her of having stretch marks yet she had not given birth.

“Those stretch marks na hujazaa......😂😂” read the haters comment.

Ms Anita added that she had decided to go edit free in 2020 because she wanted everyone to feel confident in their skin and who they were.

"Sweetheart, stretch marks, cellulite, random color patches, fat here and there is part of being a human being. I chose to go edit free this year because I want everyone to feel confident about who they are. If a photo was taken on my phone, that is how I will post it. This is how I look in real life, why should I lie to you I look any other way?" read her response.

"P.s you do not only get stretch marks after birth. It’s part of the body reaction when you gain weight 💕" added Anita.

Ms Nderu further disclosed that she would post anything she wanted on her Instagram account. She cautioned people against body shaming stating that no one was perfect. The beauty also asked those with nothing positive to say about others to say nothing and keep scrolling.

"For some reason, this post really touched a nerve. It is my instagram account though , so I shall post whatever I please. I shall continue to dissuade body shaming because that actually makes a lot of people feel bad about themselves and there is no need for that, man or woman, no one was born "perfect" and there is no need to seek that "perfection" you are lovely just the way you are. If you have nothing nice to say, say nothing at all. Keep scrolling or unfollow, it is really never that serious"

Her fans were pissed off by the negative Nancy’s comment, wondering why a fellow woman would put down another just because of stretchmarks yet it was normal for both young and old women to have them.

This comes a few days after she urged women to level up, support and lift each other up instead of of hating on one another.

The Trend TV host said that there was no need for women to compete with each other or see the other as a threat. She went ahead to say that there were many opportunities and everyone was capable of becoming a queen without destroying the other.