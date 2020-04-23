Post-mortem reveals what killed Ruth Matete’s Husband BelovedJohn Apewajoye

Chief government Pathologist Johansen Oduor has revealed that singer Ruth Matete’s husband Pastor BelovedJohn Apewajoye died due to multiple organ failure after suffering 60 per cent burns.

Oduor made the revelation on Thursday, after conducting post-mortem on the body of the late Apewajoye in company of four other pathologists and senior homicide detectives at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) mortuary.

“He died because of burns, which were mixed degree burns estimated at 60 per cent. In burns, what kills are the complications that arise. In this case there was sepsis, multiple organ failure and all that” said Pathologist Johansen Oduor.

Questioned by DCI

The Autopsy report comes hours after Ms Matete had been questioned for the second time by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) in regard to re death of her hubby.

According to a local daily, Ms Matete was questioned for about six hours after homicide detectives collected samples from her house, where the gas explosion that left her late husband with severe burns took place.

Last Thursday, Ruth recorded a statement at DCI Headquarters where she said that her husband’s upper body was burnt on March 30th while trying to light up their 6Kg gas cylinder. She explained that the gas exploded as a result of her hubby trying to release excess gas from the cylinder.

Investigations into Apewajoye's Death

BelovedJohn died 12 days after he sustained injuries from the gas explosion and spending a week in the Intensive Care Unit at Bellevue Hospital, and later on got referred to Kenyatta National Hospital after developing complications. He later on succumbed at KNH.

“My husband Beloved John Apewajoye has gone to be with the Lord. I humbly ask for your prayers during this difficult time,” announced Ruth through her Facebook page which she has since deactivated.

DCI opened investigations into the pastor’s death after his manager Jessy McJessy in a viral video accused Ms Matete of being violent in the marriage and that she had stabbed her husband at least thrice.

Following the complaint, the Nigerian Embassy held the body of Ruth Matete’s husband at KNH Mortuary awaiting postmortem results to ascertain the actual cause of Pastor BelovedJohn Apewajoye’s death.