DCI detectives question Ruth Matete over husband’s death for the second time

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation have questioned Gospel singer Ruth Matete for the second time, over the death of her husband Pastor BelovedJohn Apewajoye.

This comes a few days after she was first taken in for questioning by DCI on Thursday last week and recorded her first statement.

According to a local daily, Ms Matete was questioned for about six hours after homicide detectives collected samples from her house, where the gas explosion that left her late husband with severe burns took place.

In her first statement, Ruth Matete said that her husband’s upper body was burnt on March 30th while trying to light up their 6Kg gas cylinder. She explained that the gas exploded as a result of her hubby trying to release excess gas from the cylinder.

BelovedJohn died 12 days after he sustained injuries from the gas explosion and spending a week in the Intensive Care Unit at Bellevue Hospital, and later on got referred to Kenyatta National Hospital after developing complications. He later on succumbed at KNH.

“My husband Beloved John Apewajoye has gone to be with the Lord. I humbly ask for your prayers during this difficult time,” announced Ruth through her Facebook page which she has since deactivated.

Apewajoye's manager

DCI opened investigations into the pastor’s death after his manager Jessy McJessy in a viral video accused Ms Matete of being violent in the marriage and that she had stabbed her husband at least thrice.

Following the complaint, the Nigerian Embassy held the body of Ruth Matete’s husband at KNH Mortuary awaiting postmortem results to ascertain the actual cause of Pastor BelovedJohn Apewajoye’s death.