Former Starehe aspirant Steve Mbogo has gone ham on Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria lecturing him on grounds of disrespecting President Uhuru Kenya and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In the 1 minute 30 seconds video, Mbogo cautioned Kuria to refrain from insulting the Head of State and Odinga or else he will deal with him personally.

“Another issue I want to talk about ni huyu kijana anaitwa Moses Kuria, wewe nilikukataza mambo ya kutukana Rais na Kiongoz wetu Raila Odinga . We want to tell you that it's time for you to grow up and mature up. Hatutangoja tena polisi wakimbizane na wewe ukiendelea kutukana Raila Amollo Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta, mimi Steve Mbogo kama kijana na kiongozi wa vijana Kenya hii, I will not accept you being a youthful Member of Parliament kukosea Wazee heshima.

"If you have any issue with them, if you think Raila amekosea, if you think Uhuru amekosea go to DCI headquarters and report. Hapana shinda ukitukana viongozi wetu hapa, so this is the last warning tunakupatia na hatukuogopi. I want to tell you wakati sisi watu wa ODM tulikuwa tunapigwa Tear gas, you were the first people to cheer, you were laughing at us, cheering and dancing when we were being hit by the tear gas, sasa nataka nikuibie siri Moses Kuria, tumeshukisha container tano za tear gas, yakukutandika ukiendelea kuongea,” said Mbogo.

Steve Mbogo lectures Moses Kuria in new video for disrespecting Raila and Uhuru

Video

Mbogo also lauded President Kenyatta for the Cabinet reshuffles he did on Tuesday.

“Kwanza naenda kumushukuru Rais, Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta leo umefanya Kazi nzuri na sisi tumefurahia hiyo reshuffle maanake watu ambao tulisema wanalala kwa Kazi Kama Kiunjuri, na pia wewe uliona the same problem. And those who have been appointed fanyeni kazi wakati wa kupiga mdomo umeisha in this country,” the youth politician noted.

Moses Kuria on Uhuru's cabinet reshuffle

Mbogo’s statement comes hours after the legislator (Kuria) broke off his promise to stay away from social media in 2020 following President Kenyatta's cabinet reshuffle.

Moses Kuria

Kuria came out to express shock at President Kenyatta's appointment of prominent anti-Ruto blogger, Zack Kinuthia, as the new Education CAS.

"To enhance the roll out of the Incompetency Based Curriculum, i have removed PROFESSOR Colleta Suda as the CAS for Education and replaced her with Zack Kinuthia, HSC," Kuria said in a statement published on his social media platforms.