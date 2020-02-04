Kenyan singer Avril has been unwinding at the South Coast, (Ukunda), one of the best Baecation destination in the country, away from her busy schedule.

The mother of one has been documenting her stay in Ukunda with exquisite photos, shared on her social media platforms, giving her followers a sneak peek of the vacation.

In a number of hashtags and captions used in pictures, the singer insinuated that she was at the Coast in company of her Bae. She even shared a photo where a man’s hand could been seen toasting to her drink, but she was very strategic not to reveal the identity of the man in question.

How Avril is unwinding at the Coast (Photos)

Cheers my love

“Let’s catch sunsets together my love with @kiliantravel #BaeCationVibes. Cheers my love, here’s to us 🥰❤️ #Valentines #Baecation. Let me cater to you my love #BaeCationVibes #Valentines with. Cheers my love, here’s to us 🥰❤️ #Valentines #Baecation” reads a number of her captions.

While at the beach the singer was flaunting her curvaceous body in a blue Bikini.

The Kitoko hit-maker is among celebrities who have, managed to keep their love life away from the public eye.

Last year the singer disclosed that she is in a relationship, but not ready to introduce her beau to the world.

How Avril is unwinding at the Coast (Photos)

Not Married

“We are not married nor are we living together. I will be so honest. I wanted so badly to have a child and I got into a relationship with someone who I was and still am very close with and we welcomed a child together. I feel so fulfilled being a mum it’s an amazing feeling. I will introduce my family when I want to but not now. I am learning to live a private life and people close to me know exactly what’s going on and I would like to keep it like that.” said Avril.

Avril also managed to slither away from the roving lens of the paparazzi's for a large part of her pregnancy despite being famous.

Here are some of the photos form the vacation;

How Avril is unwinding at the Coast (Photos)

How Avril is unwinding at the Coast (Photos)

How Avril is unwinding at the Coast (Photos)

How Avril is unwinding at the Coast (Photos)

How Avril is unwinding at the Coast (Photos)

How Avril is unwinding at the Coast (Photos)

How Avril is unwinding at the Coast (Photos)