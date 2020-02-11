Gospel Singer Kevin Bahati has landed in trouble with a section of his fans after dropping a new song dubbed "TANIUA" featuring Gengetone group Boondocks Gang.

On Monday, EMB President surprised the world after collaborating with Boondocks gang who are known for their dirty lyrics in every song they dropped.

However, Mtoto wa Mama managed to convince the Gengetone group to clean up their lyrics to fit the Church congregation.

Bahati goes after Boondocks Gang for his new song “Taniua” and Kenyans can’t keep calm (Video)

The new song “Taniua” propelled Bahati to become a trending topic with netizens analyzing the song to their best understanding.

Many criticized Bahati on grounds that the song has zero spiritual content yet he is a gospel singer; others argued that they will only watch the song because he has featured their favorite secular group.

The song is already trending at Number 3 on YouTube with over 200K Views.

Drifting away from the Gospel

lucette_twily “Cos this is exactly wat you wanted... The song is a banger🔥.. Good for commercial bt spiritual is zero zero.. Nway secure that bag Bro watoto ni wengi jst wacha kujificha na jina ya yesu”

k.y.a.l.o “et it be known hi wimbo nitaskiza juu ya @boondocks_gang_ke priss😂😂😂 si juu ni gospel tuseme ukweli”

ken_lemar “Watrend kwa ujinga si kitu ya maana nyoa huo uchafu uko kwa kichwa wakumislead”

shilamabwai “Dhambi zako mwenyewe...I miss the bahati of mama mwenye angeandika mabarua na asahau ameandika ngapi😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

evans_mburu “What are those words by odi wa muranga,,, menh you are disappointment, not for the song but for mocking the Bible”

kapelopuya “Bahati wewe ni msani wa gospel na unatoa kolabo na watu wanaimba nonces ati ma punyeto....ii ata si ngoma ni Kiki mna tafta”

ndekere_wambui “I remembered your story nikajua ulikuwa unatafuta doo na fame hukuna gospel uko nayo like ni za boondocks gang mwanaume .😂😂”

elvisrix192019 “siuimbe tu genge kuliko ujifanye unaimba gospel....acha kudanganya Mungu brathee”

sylviawangarii ‘Kuja secular bro acha kutupigisha corner ata pozeee alianzaa ivo na bado tunamsupport”

lynn_posha “Pliiiz do secular in peace with involving and dirtifying the church. You even got guts to make fun of the Lord’s Prayer on the cross. I wunt judge but these are the end times people.Stay woke. God is never to be mocked”

kaka_abuu ‘Slowly @bahatikenya loosing content now joins punyetto gang ,, gengetone style 😆😆😆😆”

