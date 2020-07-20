Bahati’s Baby Mama Yvette Obura has shared incredible photos from her weight loss journey after shedding off 17Kgs.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Mama Mueni said that if it’s not for quarantine, she could be celebrating 21Kgs loss, because she has added 4Kgs in the past three months.

Many people have been walking down the weight loss journey in a bit stay healthy and boost their Body immune system.

Bahati’s baby mama flaunts incredible photos from her weight loss Journey

17Kgs Down

“If it wasn't for quarantine I'd be celebrating 21kgs apart but here I am celebrating 17kgs apart (added 4kgs)in the past 3 months. But well,it's been a journey I'm proud of. 💪💪

1 year 3 months of intermittent Fasting and 1year waist training cc @amaracoutureltd” wrote Mama Munei.

In 2019, Ms Obura disclosed that she didn’t take her weight seriously until when she was walking in town and started to slowly lose her breath.

“I kept postponing diets/workouts/waist training till January 3rd 2019 when I was walking in town with my best friend and I was slowly losing breathing (sp). That night I had a meeting with myself and told myself enough is enough, logged in to Pinterest reviewed all the diets and landed on one (13 days metabolism diet). DISCLAIMER: Am no doctor so I don’t know how recommendable the diet is. So after the diet, I lost 7.3 Kgs (5 inches around my midsection) I took a break for 3 days then did 5 days cardiologist diet, lost 1.2 Kgs, all this time I am on consistent waist training. I drink at least 4 litres of water daily to curb hunger, I do home workouts and this February I am doing 21 days no wheat, no sugar, no fried food and no carbs after 3 pm challenge,” she confessed.

