The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Diamond & I started the process of acquiring Kenyan citizenship - Rayvanny reveals

Charles Ouma

Intrigues that made Diamond & Rayvanny start the process of acquiring Kenyan citizenship

Rayvanny
Rayvanny

Celebrated Tanzanian musician Rayvanny has revealed how he nearly relocated to Kenya alongside his former boss, Diamond Platnumz after running into trouble with Tanzanian authorities.

Recommended articles

Speaking to Willy M Tuva, the Next Level Music President explained that they considered crossing over to Kenya after the release of their collaboration 'Mwanza' which was declared unfit for public consumption by the country’s music regulatory board, Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa (BASATA) which consequently banned them from doing music in Tanzania.

Rayvanny explained that having been banned in Tanzania, they actively considered acquiring Kenyan citizenship and relocating to the country to pursue their career in music and entertainment.

We were really stressed after being banned from doing music after we performed our song Mwanza that had been banned.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So after being banned, Diamond gave me and idea of changing our Citizenship, so that we become Kenyans. So we came here and we started the process of acquiring Kenyan Citizenship but later our government lifted the ban and our plans stopped there,”Rayvanny explained.

Bongo Flava star Rayvanny
Bongo Flava star Rayvanny Pulse Live Kenya

A series of meetings with Tanzanian authorities and a public apology to BASATA for disrespecting the regulatory body saw the ban lifted with the duo shelving their plans of acquiring Kenyan citizenship and relocating to the country.

The duo issued a public apology on December 21, 2018 while in Kenya with their song still banned from playing on any radio or TV station in Tanzania.

“You know when you are in trouble; mostly you get a lot of ideas because of being confused and all that but at the end of the day the government listened to us and we were able to continue with our work up to today and they are very supportive,” Rayvanny explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Rayvanny shares music advice he gave to Wasafi's fresh face Divoice

Defying BASATA and performing banned song at Wasafi Festival

In June this year, BASATA cracked down on the duo after they performed the outlawed “Mwanza” song during their Wasafi Festival tours held across different regions in Tanzania recently.

“The board has reached a decision to formally ban Diamond and Rayvanny from holding performances in and outside Tanzania due to their indiscipline and disrespect to BASATA. The Wasafi Festival organizers have shown that they would do everything possible to disrepute the board,” BASATA stated in an official statement posted on its social media pages.

“BASATA is a subset of the Government, and when one defies the State, the Government is left with no choice but to charge him with treason. The Prosecution would, thereafter, take up the case,” Mr Kayanda, the agency’s interim executive secretary told Tanzania’s Bongo 5.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diamond Platnumz performing at the Wasafi festival on August 12
Diamond Platnumz performing at the Wasafi festival on August 12 Pulse Live Kenya

After reaching a deal with BASATA, Wasafi Festival proceeded with no hiccups.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diamond & I started the process of acquiring Kenyan citizenship - Rayvanny reveals

Diamond & I started the process of acquiring Kenyan citizenship - Rayvanny reveals

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie opens a new chapter in life with new venture

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie opens a new chapter in life with new venture

‘Kaveve Kazoze’ hitmaker Ngesh & crew give update on promises, cry for help

‘Kaveve Kazoze’ hitmaker Ngesh & crew give update on promises, cry for help

5 blockbuster films that prove Abel Mutua is Kenya's cinematic king

5 blockbuster films that prove Abel Mutua is Kenya's cinematic king

Cebbie Koks breaks silence with bold message to Akothee on her graduation day

Cebbie Koks breaks silence with bold message to Akothee on her graduation day

Akothee breaks down as she talks about sibling betrayal [Video]

Akothee breaks down as she talks about sibling betrayal [Video]

Women have turned me into a dating guinea pig – Saha discusses painful dating history

Women have turned me into a dating guinea pig – Saha discusses painful dating history

Pascal Tokodi backs local content as 'Pink Ladies' cast gears up for fan meet & greet

Pascal Tokodi backs local content as 'Pink Ladies' cast gears up for fan meet & greet

Diddy has had enough of the sexual assault allegations against him

Diddy has had enough of the sexual assault allegations against him

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan caregiver in Lebanon Rosie

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie finally speaks about relationship with Lebanese employer

Akothee’s daughter Fancy pampers bae with love on his birthday

Akothee’s daughter Fancy pampers boyfriend with love on his birthday [Video]

Mother-in-law actor Patrick Oketch Charlie Mwamba'

'Mother-in-law' actor Charlie explains how a friend's betrayal cost his company over Sh7M

Andrew Kibe

Andrew Kibe lights up social media with action at JKIA after returning to Kenya