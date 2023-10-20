Fahyvanny, the girlfriend of Tanzanian sensation Rayvanny, has made a surprising revelation – she and Rayvanny have never officially broken up.
Fahyvanny confesses she & Rayvanny have never broken up, reveals marriage plans
Fahyvanny previously accused Rayvanny of having an affair with a video vixen & neglecting their family
During an interview with Tanzanian local media, Fahyvanny expressed her confusion about when the alleged breakup occurred, stating that she has no recollection of it.
"Kwanza, mi sijawahi kukosana na mpenzi wangu. La pili sijui mnazungumzia wakati gani. Mi sikumbuki. Labda nilikufa kidogo alafu ndio nimerudi tena," Fahyvanny said.
Her words indicate that their love may have faced challenges, but according to her, a formal breakup never took place.
How Fahyvanny deals with Rayvanny's fame
Living with a celebrity like Rayvanny comes with its own set of pressures, especially when one is in a public relationship.
When asked how she handles the attention that her partner receives, Fahyvanny said, "Kwa sababu ananipenda na mimi ndio niko ndani. Hawa wengine hawanihusu." This demonstrates her confidence and trust in their relationship.
Fahyvanny reveals wedding plans with Rayvanny
Fahyvanny also confirmed that there are plans for marriage between her and Rayvanny. While keeping the details private, she mentioned, "Zipo. Ila mengine ni ya familia. Wewe jua tu zipo."
Rayvanny & fahyvanny 'Forever'
In April of this year, Rayvanny surprised his fans with the release of a new song titled 'Forever,' featuring Fahyvanny.
The song served as a clear indication that the couple had reconciled and were back together after their breakup in 2020.
In the lyrics of the song, Rayvanny promises eternal love to Fahyvanny and expresses his desire to be with her for the rest of their lives.
Rayvanny's lyrics are a beautiful testament to the depth of his feelings for Fahyvanny, emphasising her natural beauty and declaring his unwavering love and devotion.
Rayvanny's love journey
Rayvanny's love life has been a rollercoaster, filled with ups and downs. His tumultuous relationship with Fahima led to a public breakup.
In 2012, she accused Rayvanny of having an affair with a video vixen. The public drama unfolded with Fahyvanny expressing her disappointment and accusing Rayvanny of neglecting their family.
Rayvanny then entered a relationship with Paula Kajala, the daughter of Tanzanian actress Frida Kajala. Their romance garnered significant attention, but it too ended in a breakup.
Rayvanny publicly announced their separation during a live performance, advising his fans not to let love confuse them.
