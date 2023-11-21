Rayvanny shares music advice he gave to Wasafi's fresh face Divoice

Divoice is the latest artist who was signed by the record label which birthed Rayvanny and other superstars such as Harmonize and Rich Mavoko before they left.

Speaking to Tanzanian content creators, Rayvanny said he had been in touch with Divoice and even praised him for being a hard worker.

Rayvanny said he told him to work hard as this was just the beginning of a new course.

"I have talked to him (D Voice). We used to communicate even before his breakthrough. He is a hardworking artiste. He should persevere because this is just the beginning," Rayvanny said.

New WCB signee Di Voice Pulse Live Kenya

The singer further reflected on the challenges and triumphs he faced throughout 2023, a year marked by two bans imposed by Tanzania's National Arts Council, (BASATA). Despite these setbacks, the celebrated singer expressed pride in receiving three awards during the same period.

Rayvanny highlighted the significance of his achievements for the country. He emphasized that all aspects of his work, from production to recording, were entirely Tanzanian, making the recognition even more meaningful.

"I am very happy. This is significant for the country because, you know, you might have a song that people have recorded in their countries, with production from there. Still, mine is entirely Tanzanian. Everything was done here, and this is huge," he shared.

Rayvanny made headlines in July 2022 when he announced his departure from WCB Wasafi after six years of collaboration. At the time, he expressed a desire to explore new opportunities for personal growth and to support emerging artists.

Pulse Live Kenya

Setting up his own venture, Next Level Music, Rayvanny articulated his commitment to assisting young musicians in their journeys.

