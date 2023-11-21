The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rayvanny shares music advice he gave to Wasafi's fresh face Divoice

Amos Robi

Rayvanny said he had been speaking to the new signee even before he was onboarded to WCB

A collage of Rayvanny and Divoice
Tanzanian superstar Raymond Mwakyusa popularly known as Rayvanny has shared the talk he had with Wasafi's new signee Divoice.

Divoice is the latest artist who was signed by the record label which birthed Rayvanny and other superstars such as Harmonize and Rich Mavoko before they left.

Speaking to Tanzanian content creators, Rayvanny said he had been in touch with Divoice and even praised him for being a hard worker.

Rayvanny said he told him to work hard as this was just the beginning of a new course.

"I have talked to him (D Voice). We used to communicate even before his breakthrough. He is a hardworking artiste. He should persevere because this is just the beginning," Rayvanny said.

New WCB signee Di Voice
READ: Wasafi finally introduces new signee, makes first performance with Diamond [Video]

The singer further reflected on the challenges and triumphs he faced throughout 2023, a year marked by two bans imposed by Tanzania's National Arts Council, (BASATA). Despite these setbacks, the celebrated singer expressed pride in receiving three awards during the same period.

Rayvanny highlighted the significance of his achievements for the country. He emphasized that all aspects of his work, from production to recording, were entirely Tanzanian, making the recognition even more meaningful.

"I am very happy. This is significant for the country because, you know, you might have a song that people have recorded in their countries, with production from there. Still, mine is entirely Tanzanian. Everything was done here, and this is huge," he shared.

Rayvanny made headlines in July 2022 when he announced his departure from WCB Wasafi after six years of collaboration. At the time, he expressed a desire to explore new opportunities for personal growth and to support emerging artists.

Bongo Flava star Rayvanny
READ: Diamond & Rayvanny disagree after failing to perform hit collabo together

Setting up his own venture, Next Level Music, Rayvanny articulated his commitment to assisting young musicians in their journeys.

In response to Rayvanny's departure, his mentor, Diamond Platnumz, graciously accepted the decision, referring to Rayvanny as the 'NLM President' in a supportive message that read: "Let’s Gooooooo!"

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
