British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Journalist Mercy Juma Okande has announced Pregnancy with a cute Baby Bump photo, as she looks forward to welcoming a new born baby into her family.

An excited Ms Juma mentioned that she is greatful and happy to be bringing another life into this world.

“With all that is happening in the 🌍, I am choosing to have a heart of gratitude because there is so much life inside of me! Been busy baking for the last half a year 🙈. God has been so gracious and the fact that he chose us again, to showcae his miraculous ways, we are in awe and forever in debt. Forever grateful and blessed, and praying for the very best. Every good and perfect gift comes from Above (James 1:17). #soontobeafamilyof4 #thisisnotaquarantinebaby😂😂 #wegotbusywaybeforecorona🙈 #quarantinesdontcancelduedates #blessedandhighlyfavored” shared Mercy Juma.

BBC Journalist Mercy Juma

Wedding

The Former NTV reporter wed her longtime fiancé John Okande in July 2015, at Dinham Resort in Limuru. In 2016 the two love Birds welcomed their first born named Ayira.

Mercy joined BBC in April 2017, shortly after leaving Nation Media Group owned station NTV.

Before her exit from NTV, Ms Juma won the Inaugural Michael Elliot Award for excellence in African Storytelling.

BBC Journalist Mercy Juma

BBC Journalist Mercy Juma

Grace Msalame

On the other hand, Media Personality Grace Msalame is also expecting another child, and soon she will be a mother of three.

“#2020 6months later... Now quite visible all over my face & obvious belly so hello 👶🏽 Soon to be Mum of 3💖💖💙 Blooming in @bloom_kenya 🤎 Maternity Collection anyone? Mom’s to be drop in the comments what you’d love to wear on this journey😊 #2020 #MumOf3 #YearOfIsaiah61,” she wrote.