BBC's Waihiga Mwaura graduates with Masters

The award-winning journalist attended the graduation ceremony in the company of his wife, Joyce Omondi.

The couple celebrated the achievement on social media, with Joyce sharing photos of the graduation on her Instagram stories and congratulating the journalist for the achievement.

"SO SO proud of you!! 🤩🙌🏾✨ Congratulations my love!❤️" Joyce wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, Mwaura noted that his wife supported him throughout the journey even when he thought that the journey would never end.

"God done did it. M.A. in Communication (Media Studies). What a journey this has been, one I thought would never end (story for another day). But here we are. So many people to thank. My beloved @joyceomondi for all the support through this journey. My family who encouraged me to never give up.

“A very helpful group of people at Daystar University. The PhD students who pushed me on. And to anyone I may have forgotten-thank you. As Malcolm X once said, Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. #ClassOf2023 #FaithfullisOurGod." Mwaura wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Mwaura resigned from Citizen TV in May 2023, bringing his impressive career spanning more than 14 years at the Royal Media Services-owned station to an end.

Mwaura's Impressive career at Citizen TV and joining BBC

His last day at Citizen TV was a memorable one with his wife teaming up with journalist Trevor Ombija and other staff members to surprise him live on air.

“I am glad I finally get to surprise Waihiga on air, he doesn’t get surprises. I admire you as a leader, person and human being. You are incredibly talented, so hard working and I see the hours you put in and I just honour it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thank God for opening this door for you and I know your light is going to continue to shine brighter. Listening to the team and all the wonderful things they have had to say about who you are, I want to be like you. I love you, I celebrate you and I will always be behind you cheering you on as your number one fan” she said, melting her husband's heart as the team shared in the joy.