Joyce Omondi surprises Waihiga Mwaura on his last Citizen TV show

The renowned journalist had announced earlier that he would be leaving the station to pursue another position at BBC, and his last show was an emotional affair as his colleagues bid him farewell.

But little did Waihiga know that his wife, Joyce Omondi, had a surprise in store for him.

With the help of fellow journalist Trevor Ombija and other staff members, Joyce made her husband's last day on Citizen TV a memorable one.

Media couple Waihiga Mwaura and Joyce Omondi during a past celebration Pulse Live Kenya

Joyce finally fulfilled her wish of surprising Waihiga on-air, where they met, after being married for years. Waihiga has surprised her on live TV quite a few times.

As Joyce appeared on set, a stunned Waihiga broke into a wide smile. He was clearly taken aback by the surprise, and it was heartwarming to see the joy on his face as he embraced his wife.

She walked into the celebration and sent a message that Waihiga described “as the most beautiful thing anyone has told me today.”

“I am glad I finally get to surprise Waihiga on air, he doesn’t get surprises. I admire you as a leader, person and human being. You are incredibly talented, so hard working and I see the hours you put in and I just honour it.

“I thank God for opening this door for you and I know your light is going to continue to shine brighter. Listening to the team and all the wonderful things they have had to say about who you are, I want to be like you. I love you, I celebrate you and I will always be behind you cheering you on as your number one fan” she said, melting her husband's heart as the team shared in the joy.

It was a touching moment that brought a lot of emotion on set and a fitting end to Waihiga's time at Citizen TV.

“My love that is the most beautiful thing anyone has told me today and I have received wonderful and warm messages but yours tops them all. Zile zingine nitakuambia baadaye,” Waihiga Mwaura responded before proceeding to thank the Citizen TV team.

The news anchor also got to see a compilation of videos showing his growth at Citizen TV from being a sports journalist, rising to becoming a news anchor and managing editor.

Waihiga Mwaura's sign off (Verbatim)

After 14 amazing years at Royal Media Services, my time here has come to an end. None of this would have been possible without the Lord God Almighty who has guided me every step of the way from 2009 when I began this journey here until today.

This evening, I also want to give thanks for my wife Joyce Omondi, who I coincidentally first spotted on this television channel back in the year 2012. The rest, as they say, is history. I want to thank my family, both nuclear and extended, who have supported my media aspirations.

Let me now focus on the Royal Media Services. I want to begin by sincerely thanking the chair and the vice-chair, Dr. and Mrs. Macharia, for their exemplary leadership. I want to thank our group managing director, Wachira Waruru, for his support, his mentorship, and guidance for the years. And I particularly will remember our Wednesday meetings.

A special thanks to all the directors here, and this includes Linus Kaikai, Carol Wanyama, Latifah Ngunjiri, Fred Afune, Rose Wanjohi, Mike and Moses Karanja, not forgetting the amazing managing editors and editors, the reporters, the cameramen, the video editors, the admin team, security, and technical teams that make this place what it is.

Before I conclude, I want to give a special mention to Citizen Digital, whose brand I've had the privilege to lead and is today a team I'm truly proud of. Also, not forgetting the features team here that I've worked with very closely, and also an amazing team that makes Newsnight, the show that you watch every Tuesday. I want to thank that team for making it what it is.