Sol Generation singer Benson Mutua Muia aka Bensoul has for the first time opened up on his childhood and how his father left them because they refused to convert to Islam.

Speaking on the fourth episode of Sol Family docu-series, Bensoul said he was born and raised in Embu County, and lived in a slum called Dallas.

According to the singer, he was raised by a single mother after his father left them.

“I was born and raised in Embu. I grew up in a slum called Dallas. I’ve been raised by a single mum, babangu alitutoka,” said Bensoul.

Bensoul opens up on father leaving them because they couldn’t convert to Islam

Bensoul’s mother who was part of the docu-series said the Sol Generation singer’s father left because he did not want to be associated with them unless they converted to Islam.

“Mzee akaenda kwa sababu alikuwa anataka niwe Muislamu. Akasema mimi na my son tukiwa hatutakuwa waislamu tusiitanishwe na yeye,” she said.

The Lucy hit maker narrated how his father, who was a musician, tried stopping him from pursuing music as a career, but music was always a part of him from a very tender age.

“Babangu pia alikuwa musician alikuwa anaimba kwa choir alikuwa anacheza pia na band fulani lakini alijaribu kunisimamisha nisifanye mziki lakini mziki imekuwa a part of me kutoka nikiwa kama three years old,” said Bensoul.

Bensoul said that back in Embu he could go to church and sit next to the keyboardist or guitarist, observe what they did and asked to try do it by himself, and with time, he became better with the instruments.

