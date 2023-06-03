The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Betty Kyallo explains why she was made to wear oversized clothes at KTN

Charles Ouma

Betty Kyallo who made her debut as a news anchor at the age of 22 has recounted how she was made to wear oversized clothes and those with a higher neckline

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo

Media personality Betty Kyallo has recounted how she was made to wear oversized clothes while anchoring news on KTN.

Recommended articles

Betty shared that she joined KTN as an intern before working her way to anchor news at a young age of 22 years.

According to Betty, the age was considered young at the time, hence she was made to wear oversized clothes to make her appear older than her age at the start of her career as a news anchor at the station.

Speaking on The Wicked Edition show hosted by Dr King'ori, Betty narrated that she also had to wear clothes with higher neckline to conceal a scar near her neck.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Betty Kyallo shares her next major business move after Meru venture

"I started reading the news at the age of 22. Honestly, who will take you seriously when you are anchoring the news for people who are older such as professors?

"For that reason, I had to wear big blouses. The main reason was to make me appear older and also hide a scar I had near my neck," Betty said.

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

Monthly salary of Sh5,000 and depending on parents

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that as intern, her salary was Sh5,000, forcing her to rely on her parents before her career took off.

"My salary as an intern at KTN was Ksh5,000. Not that I am dissing the pay but what will the money do? So you still have to go back to your parents and ask for money for the fare and others," she added.

Being a news anchor at the time came with its fair share of challenges that the journalist had to deal with, but which she got used to after some time.

"Being a news anchor back then was a really big deal. I still think that was the reason why my mother used to give me her car to meet the expectations people had.

"The pressure was mostly there when I was starting out but over time I got used to it," the journalist recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Betty Kyallo assures Sarah she is not after Simon Kabu

Betty worked her way to the top, becoming an accomplished journalist and one of Kenya’s most-sought after talent in the media.

The mother of one is also an entrepreneur with several investments to her name.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Betty Kyallo explains why she was made to wear oversized clothes at KTN

Betty Kyallo explains why she was made to wear oversized clothes at KTN

Purity Mwambia clarifies her relationship with Citizen TV

Purity Mwambia clarifies her relationship with Citizen TV

Controversial video featuring Maasai garners over 111M views in 24 hours

Controversial video featuring Maasai garners over 111M views in 24 hours

Ciru Muriuki talks about losing BBC job, Ndovu Kuu's new lucrative deal & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Ciru Muriuki talks about losing BBC job, Ndovu Kuu's new lucrative deal & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Police arrest DJ Brownskin over wife's death, claim he evaded them after viral video

Police arrest DJ Brownskin over wife's death, claim he evaded them after viral video

Tyler Mbaya aka Baha puts Instagram page on sale amid scamming allegations

Tyler Mbaya aka Baha puts Instagram page on sale amid scamming allegations

KTN anchor who started as an intern quits after nearly six years

KTN anchor who started as an intern quits after nearly six years

10 Gengetone hits with most YouTube views

10 Gengetone hits with most YouTube views

Tina Turner’s husband to inherit half of her fortune for donating his kidney to her

Tina Turner’s husband to inherit half of her fortune for donating his kidney to her

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Journalist Terryanne Chebet

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Kabi and Milly WaJesus

Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing

Colonel Mustafa

Netizens divided after video of Mustafa asking for Sh1.5M goes viral