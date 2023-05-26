A month after successfully launching a luxury barber studio in Meru County, media personality Betty Kyallo has exciting plans to expand her business presence in the region.
Betty Kyallo shares her next major business move after Meru venture
Betty Kyallo says her next business will be launched in two months
The renowned entrepreneur revealed her intentions during the launch of 'Kyallo Kulture' Season 2, where she discussed the growing demand for a women's facility in Meru.
Kyallo's latest venture, After Shave By Flair, garnered significant attention and support from the local community upon its establishment in April 2023.
Encouraged by the positive response and eager to address the needs of her clientele, Betty enthusiastically shared her plans for a new women's salon in Meru County.
"After opening the men's barbershop in Meru, women approached me, expressing their desire for a flair by Betty Salon. I am thrilled to announce that we are already in the process of launching this exciting project within the next two to three months," Betty told this writer.
The decision to expand her business empire into Meru County was inspired by a close friend hailing from the region. Betty explained that her friend proposed the idea, sparking her interest in exploring the untapped potential available in the area.
To ensure the viability of this new venture, Betty conducted thorough research and analysis, confirming the financial capacity of Meru residents and their need for high-quality services and products.
"My friend from Meru suggested the concept of After Shave by Flair, a barbershop and spa. Meru residents possess the financial means to enjoy exceptional experiences, but they lack access to top-notch services and products. It's our mission to bridge that gap and provide an unforgettable salon experience," Betty elaborated.
Betty Kyallo's speaks about partnering with her sisters for business
While Betty's business ambitions continue to grow, she is supportive of her sisters charting their own paths. She emphasized the importance of individual happiness and personal fulfilment, allowing her sisters the freedom to pursue their own interests and ventures.
"I believe in allowing everyone to follow their hearts. I am involved in various business ventures, and Mercy, for example, would put her best effort into making Yalo work. Gloria, on the other hand, is not interested in business at all.
"I don't want to pressure my sisters into anything; I want them to do what truly makes them happy," Betty expressed.
Betty besides the beauty industry has also ventured into the entertainment space with the launch of her entertainment joint, Summer House.
