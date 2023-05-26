Betty Kyallo shares her next major business move after Meru venture

The renowned entrepreneur revealed her intentions during the launch of 'Kyallo Kulture' Season 2, where she discussed the growing demand for a women's facility in Meru.

Kyallo's latest venture, After Shave By Flair, garnered significant attention and support from the local community upon its establishment in April 2023.

Encouraged by the positive response and eager to address the needs of her clientele, Betty enthusiastically shared her plans for a new women's salon in Meru County.

"After opening the men's barbershop in Meru, women approached me, expressing their desire for a flair by Betty Salon. I am thrilled to announce that we are already in the process of launching this exciting project within the next two to three months," Betty told this writer.

Media personality Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

The decision to expand her business empire into Meru County was inspired by a close friend hailing from the region. Betty explained that her friend proposed the idea, sparking her interest in exploring the untapped potential available in the area.

To ensure the viability of this new venture, Betty conducted thorough research and analysis, confirming the financial capacity of Meru residents and their need for high-quality services and products.

"My friend from Meru suggested the concept of After Shave by Flair, a barbershop and spa. Meru residents possess the financial means to enjoy exceptional experiences, but they lack access to top-notch services and products. It's our mission to bridge that gap and provide an unforgettable salon experience," Betty elaborated.

Mercy Kyallo, Gloria Kyallo and Betty Kyallo during the launch of Kyallo Kulture S2 Pulse Live Kenya

Betty Kyallo's speaks about partnering with her sisters for business

While Betty's business ambitions continue to grow, she is supportive of her sisters charting their own paths. She emphasized the importance of individual happiness and personal fulfilment, allowing her sisters the freedom to pursue their own interests and ventures.

"I believe in allowing everyone to follow their hearts. I am involved in various business ventures, and Mercy, for example, would put her best effort into making Yalo work. Gloria, on the other hand, is not interested in business at all.

"I don't want to pressure my sisters into anything; I want them to do what truly makes them happy," Betty expressed.