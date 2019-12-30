K24 presenter, Betty Kyallo has opened up on her daughter’s illness that saw her hospitalized and stay in the ICU for a whole month.

The beauty took to Instagram to disclose how early this year her daughter Ivanna was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease that was marked by a sudden widespread attack of inflammation in the brain and spinal cord called ADEM (acute disseminated encephalomyelitis).

“What this means is that one day my beautiful four year old daughter stopped walking, soon stopped talking, soon stopped eating soon was so drowsy couldn’t keep her eyes open and thereafter went into a deep coma that she had to be taken to ICU and put on life suppport for a whole month,” Read part of Betty’ post.

My beautiful daughter stopped walking, talking and eating – Betty Kyalo opens on daughter’s dangerous illness

Betty went ahead to disclose how difficult and challenging it was for her and her family. She also narrated how the doctors conducted numerous tests in order to diagnose what was wrong with her baby. By then, Ivanna's health was deteriorating and her body parts were losing function one after another.

“For the Larger part of her diagnosis doctors couldn’t even figure out what was wrong with her. We did numerous tests looking at every organ and blood but for a long time of hospitalization in Nairobi Hospital Children's ward we couldn't find it. All the while she kept deteriorating every day losing one function after another. Today she could talk the next day she couldn't make a sentence” added Betty.

The mother of one disclosed that this was one of the most trying times in her life as a mother since she was crushed to see her daughter wasting away and there was nothing she could do.

"I was depressed, cried silently sometimes hoping God would see my tears. I always feared going to the ward or ICU because I wasn't sure what function she would lose the next day or hour. Thankfully God saw my tears. " Added Betty.

After almost 4 months of hospitalization, her daughter recovered her mobility, vocal ability and other cognitive abilities that she had lost.

"She's even bolder, more confident, talks too much, more intelligent and it’s nothing short of a miracle. God has truly come through for me and my family in big way. That's why I couldn't fail to Glorify Him through this post. I saw my blessing and miracle," Shared Betty.