Brian Chira's biography: Family, rise to fame, education, controversies & challenges

Serving bold, unique and entertaining videos, he curved a niche for himself and grew his fan base to a sizeable following.

His death on Saturday, March 16 was the end of an era for a budding content creator.

Birth and family life

Brian Wambui Chira was born in Githunguri, Kiambu County on July 6, 1996.

He lost his mother at the tender age of 8 and was left in the care of his grandmother.

Shortly after his mother’s death, Brian lost an aunt who she was close to. These two events would have a profound impact on him and would shape his outlook on life.

He grew up in a humble family, facing several challenges while living with his grandmother who also cared for other relatives.

Rise to fame

A video titled “witness” catapulted a young Brian Chira to fame in 2022.

His impressive command of the English language, flair and flow as he was interviewed on an incident he witnessed impressed many with the video going viral.

His ability to captivate and connect with the audience was remarkable and it is from here that he opted to venture into content creation.

He turned to TikTok and began churning out content that earned him followers on social media.

His unique and entertaining videos earned him fame and ushered him into the life of content creator on social media with its fair share of controversies.

He recently landed in trouble with the law after being accused of defaming fellow content creator Azziad and sharing her details.

Among the content that saw him trend is his confession on his love for Andrew Kibe.

“Naitwa Chira Brian Chira, Andrew Kibe aki wewe tu because of your beards. Oh my God, wuueh! Hebu come kiss these lips,” he stated in a video shared on his TikTok account.

Making money moves

With a sizeable following, Chira monetized his online presence and money streamed in.

In a previous interview with Mungai Eve, Chira placed the figure at an average of Sh100,000 from a single TikTok live session.

From the proceeds of his trade, Chira was able to support his grandmother and orphaned cousins.

He also enrolled at Kabarak University to further his studies.

Hi financed his education with the money generated from content creation.

Personal challenges

Aware from the glitz and glamour of social media, he faced a number of challenges, some of which he shared.

From instances of cyber bullying, physical assault and allegedly being disowned by some of his family members, Chira saw it all and soldiered on.

“For the past two weeks I have had to run away from hotels. I have had to alight from the matatu just because someone noticed me. I have been beaten, battered and disowned by everybody I call family.” Chira said in an earlier interview in which he opened up on his tribulations.

Living with HIV

He was an activist for persons living with HIV and openly shared his status.

He bravely took to social media, revealing his status and showing off his ARVs.

“I am Brian Chira and I am HIV Positive.” Chira stated before sharing the pain of losing loved ones to HIV/AIDS and the stigma faced by people living with HIV with an aim of breaking barriers and advocating for better understanding and support of people living with the virus.

Death

On March 16, Brian Chira was confirmed dead following a hit and run accident that is under investigation.

Reports indicate that Chira who commanded a sizeable following on social media died in a road accident in Karuri area, Kiambu County.

His body was collected from a scene Saturday morning at around 3 am and taken to the City Mortuary

