Former Nairobi Diaries Actress Bridget Achieng threw a lavish Birthday party, celebrating her son Sekani Rich upon turning 1 year old.

Scenes captured form the exquisite party were later shared on Instagram, with the actress thanking God for always protecting and keeping her son safe.

“Happy birthday to my munchkin @sekani_rich_ , I can write a whole book about you, today being your birthday I wish you nothing but all the good this world has to offer I'm such a proud mam and dad to not only handsome but a sharp boy. I wish you prosperity, good health and wealth just like your name RICH ,may you be God fearing and may favour follow you everywhere you go my son and above all make mama proud...finally you can be my travel buddy .mama loves you soo very much you already know , you brought riches and peace in my life since you were born , clearly there's power in a name..i thought my world would stop but it's been better than when I was still a girl ...more wealth to us baby boy I will always give you the very best and you will have better life than I had” wrote Bridget Acheing.

Bridget Achieng's son Sekani Rich looking all dapper as he turns 1 year old (Photos)

Baby Daddy Identity

The Birthday celebration comes weeks after the socialite revealed the face of her Nigerian baby daddy as she sought to find out who the baby resembles the most (Father or Mother).

She shared a photo her of son Sekani Rich pitted against that of her Dad and another pitted against hers asking fans who the son resembles the most.

“Who does @sekani_rich_ resemble more ?? Me or the dad...veeery long debate with my girls it's about time I know what the public thinks...”

“Who does my baby boy @sekani_rich_ resemble ? Me or the dad?? I need to know what his online uncles and aunties think ...its about time,” reads the two caption.

Photos form the Birthday Party

