Masauti has embarrassed us, claims Bright future concert organiser

Cyprian Kimutai

New twist!

Masauti
Masauti

Event organiser of the recently held Bright Future concert claims Masauti embarrassed the whole of Mombasa by showing up to perform 2 hours late.

Bianca, a Public Relations expert who was involved in the concert revealed the team has tried to reach out to Masauti to sort out the problems that have since unraveled since the event.

"Masauti, a number of people have contacted you but you've refused to pick up the phone. Kindly do the necessary, stop with the embarrassment," pleaded Bianca in an interview with YouTuber Eve Mungai.

WHY MASAUTI AND NADIA MUKAMI GOT MISTREATED AT MOMBASA CONCERT! EVENT ORGANIZER REVEALS- MUNGAI EVE - YouTube

Earlier reports indicated that Masauti and Nadia Mukami were unceremoniously ordered out of the stage to give room for Tanzania's Mbosso to headline the event.

However, on Wednesday, December 22 Masauti blamed the promoter of the show for his tribulations, clearing Mbosso’s name that had been mentioned severally.

“Sijataka kuongelea issue ya show ya Mombasa lakini pia nimeona nivunje ukimya ili kuepuka unafki.

Najua mashabiki zangu wanahofu kutaka kujua what exactly happened ndio singependelea mtu atumie jina langu kuelezea my side of the story.

Nataka niwaombe tu kwanza tukio hili lilitokea lisitumike kumharibia rafiki yangu @mbosso_ jina wakati siye aliyeandaa show hii," revealed Masauti in a detailed post.

Masauti further explained that the fracas began 30 minutes after he had taken the stage to perform.

"Nilifika kwenye location nikasubiri hadi mda wangu wa kupanda stage kuperform. Baada ya kama nusu saa hivi, nikiendelea kuperform nikaona nyuma kuna mvutano unaendelea kati ya management yangu na watu kwenye stage. Yuleyule dada (Bianca) alitaka kunikatiza show katikati."

The no stress hit-maker also disclosed that the promoters of the show never bothered to facilitate his transportation to and from the show, despite having an agreement.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

