Masauti has embarrassed us, claims Bright future concert organiser

Bianca, a Public Relations expert who was involved in the concert revealed the team has tried to reach out to Masauti to sort out the problems that have since unraveled since the event.

"Masauti, a number of people have contacted you but you've refused to pick up the phone. Kindly do the necessary, stop with the embarrassment," pleaded Bianca in an interview with YouTuber Eve Mungai.

Earlier reports indicated that Masauti and Nadia Mukami were unceremoniously ordered out of the stage to give room for Tanzania's Mbosso to headline the event.

However, on Wednesday, December 22 Masauti blamed the promoter of the show for his tribulations, clearing Mbosso’s name that had been mentioned severally.

“Sijataka kuongelea issue ya show ya Mombasa lakini pia nimeona nivunje ukimya ili kuepuka unafki.

Najua mashabiki zangu wanahofu kutaka kujua what exactly happened ndio singependelea mtu atumie jina langu kuelezea my side of the story.

Nataka niwaombe tu kwanza tukio hili lilitokea lisitumike kumharibia rafiki yangu @mbosso_ jina wakati siye aliyeandaa show hii," revealed Masauti in a detailed post.

Masauti further explained that the fracas began 30 minutes after he had taken the stage to perform.

"Nilifika kwenye location nikasubiri hadi mda wangu wa kupanda stage kuperform. Baada ya kama nusu saa hivi, nikiendelea kuperform nikaona nyuma kuna mvutano unaendelea kati ya management yangu na watu kwenye stage. Yuleyule dada (Bianca) alitaka kunikatiza show katikati."