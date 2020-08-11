Citizen TV Presenter cum singer Kambua is celebrating her son Nathaniel Muhoro’s first birthday after turning one-year-old.
The Rauka Host put a photo of a playful Nathaniel accompanied with a sweet birthday message that prompted a good number of celebrities to join the conversation gushing over the little boy.
Nathaniel turns 1
“My little slice of heaven turned ONE today! Isn't God good? Happy birthday my sweet little boy 💙💙💙” wrote Kambua.
Kambua and her hubby Jackson Mathu welcomed a bouncing baby boy into their family back in 2019 after over 7 years in marriage.
In March 2020, while gracing the cover of Parents Magazine, Kambua confessed that her son is a pure miracle baby based on the struggles she went through before she could get a child.
“My years of waiting were so daunting. But I wouldn't take them back. The lessons God taught me...the encounters I have had with Him, are all priceless. When the pain was gut wrenching and my heart nearly drowned in tears, I never stopped believing that God would come through for me (whichever way He chose to). And as I hold my toto today I am reminded that God gives good gifts. My baby Nathaniel is a miracle; He is, as my husband likes to say, a world-changer and a history-maker. And I believe His life will continue to bring glory to God,” said Kambua.
Reactions from Celebrities
Kate Actress
“Happy birthday baby Nate you are such a blessing , may God protect you and favor you all the days of your life ❤️❤️ well done Mami @kambuamuziki”
Grace Msalame
“Awww how time flies!! Happiest Birthday to your beautiful bundle of joy Mama🎂🤗💙”
Shiks Kapienga
“Aaawwwww Happy Birthday to him ❤”
Timeless Noel
“Happy Birthday NATE 🥳”
Chris Kirwa
“Apimbathnday future tech leader 😀”
Ben Cyco
“Happy birthday to him, such a blessing 🎂🙏 @kambuamuziki”
Wanjiru Njiru
“Happy birthday to him❤️❤️”
Karwirwa Laura
“Happy Birthday our sweet bubba💙💙💙”
Joyce Omondi
“Happy 1st birthday to baby Nate! And he's already a techie 😋”
DJ GG
“Happy Birthday Baby Nate 🎂🎁🎈”
Truth Slinger
“Happy birthday to the young homie. Y’all have done well. A year sio mchezo”
Captain Otoyo
“Happy birthday King.🙏🏽”
Cynthia Mwangi
“Look at him go! Happy birthday baby Nate ❤”
Amani
“Happy Birthday to Nate... Praise be to God 🎊”
catekirwa “Happy Birthday 😀 Already one year 🙏”
chuchuofficial_ke ‘Aaaaaw❤️❤️ Happy birthday baby🔥🔥”
evebahatimusic ‘Awwww jamani mwenetu huyu daaa amekua❤️❤️❤️❤️ nipe jamani”
christineochieng “Happy Birthday 🎂 Baby Nate 🎉🥳🎊🥳❤️”
prophetesmonicah “Happy birthday baby Nate. May God protect you and give you long life”
parentsafrica ‘Happy happy birthday to him.. He is a slice of heaven jist like his mom! 😇😇❤️❤️”
nzisastarlet “Awww happy birthday to Nate 😇, we also like candy crush over here, turning one year next month”
make_upbylinet “Happy birthday Baby Nate😍❤️🎉”