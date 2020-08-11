Citizen TV Presenter cum singer Kambua is celebrating her son Nathaniel Muhoro’s first birthday after turning one-year-old.

The Rauka Host put a photo of a playful Nathaniel accompanied with a sweet birthday message that prompted a good number of celebrities to join the conversation gushing over the little boy.

Kambua's son Nathaniel Muhoro

Nathaniel turns 1

“My little slice of heaven turned ONE today! Isn't God good? Happy birthday my sweet little boy 💙💙💙” wrote Kambua.

Kambua and her hubby Jackson Mathu welcomed a bouncing baby boy into their family back in 2019 after over 7 years in marriage.

In March 2020, while gracing the cover of Parents Magazine, Kambua confessed that her son is a pure miracle baby based on the struggles she went through before she could get a child.

Also Read: Kambua reveals why she declined to grace the Cover of Parents Magazine 4 years ago

Kambua with son Nathaniel Muhoro

“My years of waiting were so daunting. But I wouldn't take them back. The lessons God taught me...the encounters I have had with Him, are all priceless. When the pain was gut wrenching and my heart nearly drowned in tears, I never stopped believing that God would come through for me (whichever way He chose to). And as I hold my toto today I am reminded that God gives good gifts. My baby Nathaniel is a miracle; He is, as my husband likes to say, a world-changer and a history-maker. And I believe His life will continue to bring glory to God,” said Kambua.

Also Read: List of Celebrities who gave Birth in 2019 (Full List)

Reactions from Celebrities

Kate Actress

“Happy birthday baby Nate you are such a blessing , may God protect you and favor you all the days of your life ❤️❤️ well done Mami @kambuamuziki”

Grace Msalame

“Awww how time flies!! Happiest Birthday to your beautiful bundle of joy Mama🎂🤗💙”

Shiks Kapienga

“Aaawwwww Happy Birthday to him ❤”

Timeless Noel

“Happy Birthday NATE 🥳”

TBT Photo of Kambua during her pregnant day

Chris Kirwa

“Apimbathnday future tech leader 😀”

Ben Cyco

“Happy birthday to him, such a blessing 🎂🙏 @kambuamuziki”

Wanjiru Njiru

“Happy birthday to him❤️❤️”

Karwirwa Laura

“Happy Birthday our sweet bubba💙💙💙”

Joyce Omondi

“Happy 1st birthday to baby Nate! And he's already a techie 😋”

DJ GG

“Happy Birthday Baby Nate 🎂🎁🎈”

Truth Slinger

“Happy birthday to the young homie. Y’all have done well. A year sio mchezo”

Captain Otoyo

“Happy birthday King.🙏🏽”

Cynthia Mwangi

“Look at him go! Happy birthday baby Nate ❤”

Amani

“Happy Birthday to Nate... Praise be to God 🎊”

catekirwa “Happy Birthday 😀 Already one year 🙏”

chuchuofficial_ke ‘Aaaaaw❤️❤️ Happy birthday baby🔥🔥”

evebahatimusic ‘Awwww jamani mwenetu huyu daaa amekua❤️❤️❤️❤️ nipe jamani”

christineochieng “Happy Birthday 🎂 Baby Nate 🎉🥳🎊🥳❤️”

prophetesmonicah “Happy birthday baby Nate. May God protect you and give you long life”

parentsafrica ‘Happy happy birthday to him.. He is a slice of heaven jist like his mom! 😇😇❤️❤️”

nzisastarlet “Awww happy birthday to Nate 😇, we also like candy crush over here, turning one year next month”

make_upbylinet “Happy birthday Baby Nate😍❤️🎉”