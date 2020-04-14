Fast-rising Kenyan comedian David Oyando popularly known as Mulamwah has called it quits in the comedy world over cyberbullying and losing his unborn baby.

On Monday, an emotional Mulamwah burnt his signature shirt announcing that he had decided to take a back seat in comedy industry following constant trolls on social media.

“It wasn't an easy decision to make . Am sorry guys , what was to make me happy makes me more sad, more enemies than friends,too much negativity,trolls. I wasn't here for fame and bad blood but for fun. Shukran sana kwa the support from the fans and everyone else who made it a success .To those who always wished the worst for me I hope y'all happy now , the stage is all yours . my prayer is that no one else goes through the same again. I once posted @carrol_sonie while in a hospital bed , we had just lost our baby at 3 months following stress after being trolled online. I have never been the same since then . Pole sana pia for all who looked up to me especially the kids, I have failed you 😔, but keep your heads up . We shall still meet on different entertainment platforms , social media ADS and product campaigns too. GOD BLESS. Asanteni 🙏 . Konki 🙏 “ announced Mulamwah.

Celebrities side with Mulamwah after announcing he is quitting comedy over cyberbullying

Don't Quit

However, Mulamwah’s announcement was objected by a good number of celebrities who advised him not to allow critics to kill his comedy career.

Jalang’o

“Kijana kesho ukiamka enda sokoni uchukue nguo ingine kazi iendelee...you cant make everyone happy! Even Jesus was crucified!! I know sometimes it really hurts but truth is no one has ever made it without haters!! Sisi sikuizi tumezoea hadi tusipotukanwa tunashangaa nini mbaya!!😂😂😂....Harden up son! Nobody said it will be easy! Hakuna kutoroka!! Twende kazi”

DJ Shiti

“Now this is the real definition of trying to make everyone happy... huweziiiii.. hata ukifanya nini hawatakupenda... sisi tuko mpaka na members of the family wenye tunasaidia na school fees na rent, Marafiki wenye tulileta Nairobi wengine tunazunguka nao tukifikiri niwatu but bado wanasema tutaisha coz hawaonangi kenye tunafanya ya maana na usanii😂😂😂😂😂😂😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃 wacha ujinga nunua nguo ingine kuja tufanye Comedy Nairobi city...... The Best way to Enjoy life in this Industry is to focus so much on positivity..... #Mulamwa The King of Vines... kenye hao maadui hawajui is that you are one of the most supportive Comedian... Son kama Mwenyezi MUNGU Hajakudharau Mwanadamu ninaniiiiiiii???????”

Sauti Sol’s Bien

“When the going gets tough the tough get going. If it was easy everyone could have done it”.

Abel Mutua

“Jomba! Kesho piga rest, kesho kutwa Shati ingine ikuom alafu Thursday turudi kazi haraka faster. Your gift far much superior than a few bastards with miserable lives and cheap bundles. Wewe ni Champ buda!! Tumekutambua”.

MC Jessy

“I’ll just leave you with one idiom “Damned if you do and damned if you don’t. Keep on doing what you know best. 👊🏽”

Flaqo 411

“My plea to our fans as rising Entertainers😭😭,u create us today and destroy us tomorrow just at the time when we are probably about to do you proud,tomorrow a better Entertainer will rise and i will be grided and trashed😓😓,that is not the way...Am honestly scared coz its the same Mulamwah who guides all my steps when it comes to social media...Lets not trash a talent we all participated in growing,We are all Human...IT IS WELL😓😓🙏🏾🙏🏾SOAR STILL”

Betty Kyallo

“Yoooo take heart. You were meant for this. Let no one dim your shine. Haters will always be there. Ignore, don't read hate, don't invest your time on hate but invest it in God family, and the people who appreciate your work. It's not over until God who is THE ULTIMATE says so. Get up! Get your walk on bro!”

Sammy Kioko

“If it was easy everybody would be going it!! Keep doing it”

Teacher Wanjiku

“@mulamwah from the comments , you have plenty of advice that i think you should follow if you choose to. What you should be thinking about right now is ‘ video yangu next content ni gani’ kazi lazima iendeleee, it must go on.🙏”

Dr Ofweneke

“Small bro,Noone promised you it was going to be easy but nobody say that you cant overcome it as well,man was made to talk but wheather its postive or negative was left to man to decided but hey good news is only God is the author of your destiny and many great stories are made out of people like you and I,wake up tommorrow smile and ask yourself why you have been doing it in the first place.YOU MUST GO BACK!!CHANGE THE CLOTHES IF YOU HAVE TO!!”

DJ Mo Kenya

“DONT GIVE UP !!!!! Don’t , In fact work harder to prove them wrong .!!! DONT GIVE UP KAKA”

Steve Mbogo

“Homeboy Ati whaaaat? Coz of the nonsense people speak... my friend welcome to the world of success.....when they start hating and trolling, then know u destined for greatness..... Wewe ukiteta sisi tutasema nini? Solider on remember where we come from n don’t forget we dint come to this city to joke! .... infact I feel there is too much peace ngoja this week nitachokesha uone:

Butita

“RISE UP AGAIN you are destined for GREATNESS, it is just a passing cloud. You are GREAT tuendelee Kusonga”

Owago

“This is just but the beginning bro......... Never ever lose hope in life because no condition is permanent............ Just ask yourself why you started this noble course and you will realize you are not in this world to please anyone............ Remember only God knows how it starts and how it ends......... So keep pushing no matter what comes your way bro @mulamwah”

