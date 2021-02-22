Maria Actress Bridget Shighadi and her baby Daddy Nick Mutuma are celebrating their daughters third Birthday, with a number of adorable photos shared on Instagram.

Over the weekend, the two melted countless hearts on social media after sharing photos of their all grown daughter named Dua. Their daughter has grown up pretty fast considering the fact that she was born just the other day.

Photos of the beautiful little girl excited a section of their Instagram followers, who couldn't help it but gush over her with lovely comments.

Kenyans gush over Nick Mutuma and Bridget Shighadi’s daughter as she turns 3

“Happy birthday Princess❤️ #3” wrote Nick Mutuma.

“It’s my babies birthday today... We can’t keep calm... 🙏🏽

We thank God for bringing us this far ❤️

My little Dua 🙏🏽🕊 Tutu dress from @stylebyneomi 📸 @paulace7” shared Bridget Shighadi.

The couple who like their relationship private, decided to go an extra mile and show their social media followers how they are bringing up their little daughter Dua with lots of Love.

Bridget Shighadi with daughter Dua

Nick Mutuma and Shighadi who have been an item for a while now welcomed their first born daughter Dua back in February 2018.

Photos

Reactions from Netizens

djmokenya “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 happy birthday 🎂🎉🎁 to her”

jmatubia “Aaaww so cute happy birthday Dua”

pierramakenaofficial “Happy birthday LO!!”

victorpeace “Happy birthday to her 🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉”

neominganga “Happy birthday queeen😍😍😍😍”

shikshaarora “Happy birthday baby Dua. She looks adorable 💕 God Bless!”

___wangechi___ ‘Happy Birthday Dua 🎂🎈 So So Pretty @nickmutuma”

serahteshna “She’s so gorgeous..... Happy birthday to her”

jackyvike “Happy Birthday princess 😍”

nanaowiti ‘Awww Happy Birthday Dua 🎁🎂🎈🎉🎊”

mimi_mvrs11 “My Gosh Big Girl Now ❤️ Happy Birthday Dua 😍🥳🎈”

phil_director “Happiest birthday to the princess 🎂🎂🎂”

danielweke “Happiest birthday to princess herselfuuuuu 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

winnie.odande “Kid already knows how to pose. Talk of apple not falling far from the tree. Happy birthday to her”

sowairina ‘She is so beautiful😍Happiest Birthday to her🎂🤗”

kate_actress “Awww happy birthday doll 😍😍😍”

shixkapienga “Happy Birthday to her 😍😍”

kush_tracey “Happiest birthday 🎂 to your princess🧃to many more”

alex_mwakideu “Happy Birthday to your cute princess 😍”

jokatemwegelo “Happy Birthday Princess. So adorable 🔥🔥”

abimbolacraig “Dua, Happy birthday Princess ❤️❤️❤️”

paulohunnid “macho za nick sura ya Bridget😂😂❤️”