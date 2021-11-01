RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

10 beautiful photos of 'Shaniqwa' and Naomi when everything was still rosy & flowery

Love is the most beautiful dream and the worst nighmare.

Over the weekend Kenyans were treated to the news that beloved comedian Kelvin Mwangi aka Shaniqwa had broken up with his baby mama Naomi Jemuatai aka Mkale Mzungu.

This was the first time Mwangi was narrating how life became difficult for him after he lost his job at KTN and shortly after, his wife.

The comedian said that he did not make the revelation to slander his baby mama but rather to explain to Kenyans what happened.

He said that many social media users had been tagging him and sending photos and videos of Jemutai asking him what happened.

He made it clear that they are not together anymore and that she was free to carry on with her life and asked Kenyans not to tag him on her posts.

While we wait for Jemutai to give her side of the story, here are a few photos and videos of the two during better times.

Introduction to their YouTube channel

