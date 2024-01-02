10 journalists/media personalities who became the news in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Journalists and media personalities, traditionally the narrators of events, found themselves thrust into the limelight, crafting headlines with their own stories.

From unexpected controversies to bold career moves, newsrooms were not merely abuzz with breaking news but also with the stories of those delivering it.

This article delves into the captivating tales of journalists and media figures who seamlessly transitioned from being messengers to becoming the messages themselves in the course of 2023.

Willis Raburu

The former Citizen TV presenter made headlines multiple times, and not just once or twice but for commendable reasons.

His major announcement of parting ways with the Royal Media Services-owned station after over a decade marked a significant milestone.

Raburu subsequently joined the Nairobi County Government before making another noteworthy move to Cape Media, the owner of TV47 and Radio 47.

Media personality Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

Purity Mwambia

The former Citizen TV investigative journalist ascended to the limelight due to her mind-blowing investigative pieces, which put high-profile names on the spot.

Mwambia, renowned for her groundbreaking exposé on rogue cops titled 'Guns Galore,' found herself in exile in the United States due to death threats.

While in exile, she shed light on the challenges faced by investigative journalists, emphasizing the silencing of their voices when transitioning to a new country.

Mwambia revealed that the organization that facilitated her relocation to the US abandoned her, leaving her on the brink of homelessness.

Pulse Live Kenya

Claudia Naisabwa

From winning awards to hosting top events, Claudia Naisabwa was in the news cycle, captivating entertainment enthusiasts.

The young, sassy presenter earned a nomination for the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 under the Media and Blogger Influencer of the Year category.

Despite not clinching the award, Naisabwa secured other accolades and was even rumored to be in a relationship with musician Ndovu Kuu, although he refuted the allegations.

Media personality Claudia Naisabwa Pulse Live Kenya

Cynthia Nyamai

The KBC journalist, known for her controversial comments, also made headlines for the right reasons.

Nyamai embarked on a mission to raise funds to build an international standard astroturf field in Kibra.

Her journey involved walking 488 kilometers from Mombasa to Nairobi, aiming to raise Sh66.6 million for the project.

Cynthia Nyamai Pulse Live Kenya

Mark Masai

At the beginning of 2023, Mark Masai, who had been fired from NTV, made news due to his prowess and time at the Kimathi street-based media house.

He announced landing a new job with a Public Relations company where he would lead the communications side, debunking claims that he was fired by the HR in the company.

Mark Masai Pulse Live Kenya

Hassan Mugambi

Before 2023, little was known about Citizen TV reporter Hassan Mugambi beyond his work-related affairs.

However, 2023 thrust Mugambi's personal life into the limelight as he introduced his lover, whom he later wedded, along with his children.

Social media was abuzz with posts of the couple spending time together, either on vacation or simply enjoying each other's company.

His children also gained newfound popularity as his new relationship led social media detectives to dig and want to know more about them.

Pulse Live Kenya

Waihiga Mwaura

2023 was a wonderful year for BBC journalist Waihiga Mwaura. Besides winning awards towards the close of the year, he had more to celebrate.

Mwaura graduated with a Master's Degree from Daystar University, and in work matters, he made history by hosting BBC's Focus on Africa from Africa for the first time, alongside Dira Ya Dunia presented by Ronclife Oditt.

BBC Presenter Waihiga Mwaura was announced as a recipient of the prestigious Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Anti-Corruption Excellence Award (ACE). Pulse Live Kenya

Larry Madowo

The CNN international correspondent was in the news for various reasons, including being present at a place where a mass shooting happened.

Madowo engaged in banter with President Ruto and Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu. The most notable instance was the latter, demonstrating Madowo's career growth from his humble beginnings.

The conversation began when President Samia corrected President Ruto during the Africa Climate Summit in Kenya, reminiscing about the greeting 'jambo.'

Larry Madowo, seizing the opportunity to add humor to the exchange, came to President Ruto's defense, highlighting the challenges Tanzanians face with English, just as Kenyans may struggle with Swahili.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ayub Abdikadir

The Citizen TV journalist garnered praise during his interview with President William Ruto, asking tough questions that left the head of state fumbling.

Abdikadir exhibited his mettle by posing tough questions and not allowing the president to dodge or deflect. Despite Ruto's efforts to evade the more pointed queries, Abdikadir held his ground and continued to push for answers.

This display of journalistic prowess has not gone unnoticed, with many viewers expressing admiration for Abdikadir's skills and tenacity.

Some have even suggested that Ayub is the future Hussein Mohamed, now State House Spokesperson, who, during his time at State House, did not hold back during interviews.

Citizen TV journalist Ayub Abdikadir Pulse Live Kenya

Francis Gachuri

Gachuri was among the media names that made news in 2023. His departure from Citizen TV was emotional as he left the newsroom for a job in the Ministry of Interior, where he leads the communications side.