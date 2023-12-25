The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

10 Kenyan celebrity couples who mastered the art of festive family portraits

Lynet Okumu

Festive elegance: 10 Kenyan celebrity couples who nailed the Christmas family photo challenge

Amber ray, fiancé Kennedy Rapudo and their kids
Amber ray, fiancé Kennedy Rapudo and their kids

As the Christmas season unfolds, Kenyan celebrities have embraced the spirit of togetherness, sharing heartwarming moments with their families.

Recommended articles

From coordinated outfits to vibrant Christmas pajamas, these celebrity couples have taken the lead in the family Christmas photo challenge, creating a visual spectacle of festive joy.

Here are 10 Kenyan celebrity couples who have won the hearts of fans with their delightful Christmas photos in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo painted a beautiful picture of blended family togetherness in a series of striking Christmas portraits.

The couple, surrounded by their respective children, showcased coordinated outfits and shared heartwarming moments. Fans praised them for setting the bar high in the celebrity family Christmas photo challenge.

Amber ray, fiancé Kennedy Rapudo and their kids
Amber ray, fiancé Kennedy Rapudo and their kids Pulse Live Kenya

Nana Owiti, fondly known as 'Queen wa Maluku,' and her husband King Kaka, along with their children, dazzled in red pajamas and Christmas hats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family's festive photos radiated warmth and joy, capturing the essence of a royal Christmas celebration.

King Kaka, Nana Owiti & their kids
King Kaka, Nana Owiti & their kids Pulse Live Kenya

Size 8 and DJ MO chose a unique approach to their Christmas attire, opting for white and black shorts and T-shirts.

The couple, accompanied by their son, stood out from the usual Christmas pajama trend, making a stylish statement in their unconventional yet chic outfits.

ADVERTISEMENT
Size 8, hubby DJ Mo and their children
Size 8, hubby DJ Mo and their children Pulse Live Kenya

Rev Lucy Natasha and her partner Caramel celebrated the holiday season in matching Christmas outfits, exuding love and joy.

The couple's vibrant attire and heartwarming messages to fans showcased their commitment to spreading positivity and creating wonderful memories.

Rev Lucy Natasha and hubby Prophet Carmel
Rev Lucy Natasha and hubby Prophet Carmel Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Marya Okoth and YY Comedian, accompanied by their bundle of joy Circle, stole the spotlight with their coordinated red, green, and white Christmas outfits.

The young couple radiated happiness, capturing the magic of the season with their cheerful and festive ensembles.

Snapinstaapp 412544308 386814783797645 7481939033523833099 n 1080
Snapinstaapp 412544308 386814783797645 7481939033523833099 n 1080 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Lenana Kariba and his sweetheart Hellen, joined by their daughter Ava, opted for matching white T-shirts paired with cute multicolored Christmas pajamas.

The trio posed from a special location, sharing glimpses of their intimate and joyful Christmas celebration.

Lucy Natasha and prophet Carmel
Lucy Natasha and prophet Carmel Pulse Live Kenya

Milly Chebby and Terence Creative, along with their daughter, embraced the Christmas spirit with multicolored Christmas pajamas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bubbly couple shared several lovely pictures standing next to the Christmas tree, radiating love and festive cheer.

Rev Lucy Natasha and hubby Prophet Carmel
Rev Lucy Natasha and hubby Prophet Carmel Pulse Live Kenya

Dorea Chege and Dibul, despite rumored splits, pulled off a festive celebration in cute matching multicolored Christmas pajamas.

The lovebirds showcased their commitment to rekindling Christmas magic, posing next to their beautifully adorned Christmas tree.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorea Chege and hubby DJ Dbul
Dorea Chege and hubby DJ Dbul Pulse Live Kenya
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 Kenyan celebrity couples who mastered the art of festive family portraits

10 Kenyan celebrity couples who mastered the art of festive family portraits

I was in a dark place, broke & couldn’t even afford to visit my parents - Cheptoek Boyo

I was in a dark place, broke & couldn’t even afford to visit my parents - Cheptoek Boyo

Kabi WaJesus taps wife Milly & Wapendwa Muziki for Christmas banger 'Hanini' [Video]

Kabi WaJesus taps wife Milly & Wapendwa Muziki for Christmas banger 'Hanini' [Video]

Denial is the worst feeling ever, but do not abort - Mulamwah's baby mama Carol Sonie

Denial is the worst feeling ever, but do not abort - Mulamwah's baby mama Carol Sonie

From Siaya to grand European-style ceremony: Octopizzo keeps his word to hold 4th wedding

From Siaya to grand European-style ceremony: Octopizzo keeps his word to hold 4th wedding

Magix Enga speaks after surviving scary incident that left his fans worried

Magix Enga speaks after surviving scary incident that left his fans worried

MP weds in colourful ceremony with Ruto’s brother as best man [Photos]

MP weds in colourful ceremony with Ruto’s brother as best man [Photos]

Akothee announces break from social media, explains her reasons

Akothee announces break from social media, explains her reasons

Congratulations pour in for Sue Owino after hubby gifted her for cooking every day

Congratulations pour in for Sue Owino after hubby gifted her for cooking every day

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

13 Kenyan celebrities who joined the singles club in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

13 Kenyan celebrities who joined the singles club in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Murugi Munyi and Nurse Judy

Nurse Judy reflects on ties with Murugi Munyi, a year after cheating scandal with Murugi's hubby

Milly Chebby

Milly Chebby's unexpected reunion with Blessing Lung'aho sparks debate

Comedian Nasra Yusuff

It's about time to say goodbye - Nasra wraps up the year with unique lifestyle upgrade