17 dead as 624 test positive for Covid-19

According to a statement from Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the positivity rate is now 9.3%.

From the cases, 567 are Kenyans while 57 are foreigners. 405 are males and 219 females. The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 94 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 174,285 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,852,612.

313 patients have recovered from the disease, 258 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program while 55 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 119,246 of whom 86,596 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 32,650 are from various health facilities.

Unfortunately, 17 people have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates in the month of May and June.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,362. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

A total of 991 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,940 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care program.

111 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 of whom are on ventilatory support and 66 on supplemental oxygen while 14 patients are under observation.

Another 106 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 101 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of today, a total of 1,059,117 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 982,310 while total 2nd doses are 76,807.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 7.82% with the majority being males at 57% while females are at 43%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is less than 1%.