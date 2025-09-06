Who is Mukami Maina? Inside the social media frenzy sparked by Phil Director’s photo

Mukami Maina has found herself in the middle of a social media frenzy after Philip Karanja, popularly known as Phil Director shared a cosy photo in which he tagged her, along with a love emoji sparking dating rumours.

Amid speculation that Phil was soft-launching a new relationship and moving on after parting ways with Kate Actress in 2023, social media went into a frenzy.

Shortly after the photo went viral, Phil’s ex-wife Kate Actress shared a TBT photo with Mukami who at one point served as her PA.

Inside the social media frenzy over Phil Director & Mukami Maina

Kate shared an old video clip featuring her alongside Mukami Maina in 2022 in a celebratory mood.

The clip shows them toasting and cheering with Kate adding her personal wishes with the caption: “To happiness Baby girl Mukami Maina”.

Who is Mukami Maina?

Mukami Maina is a familiar face who is known to Phil’s former wife Kate having worked as her personal assistant.

Kate’s digital footprints confirm their past professional relationship when the two worked together in different projects.

In the world of modelling, content creation and digital entertainment, Mukami has steadily curved a niche for herself as a talented producer.

Working behind cameras to bring stories to audiences and shape contents, she is an experienced hand in digital ecosystem where she also doubles up as a social media manager.

Mukami is also a law student in her third year of study at Kenyatta University’s School of law.

She is also a fashionista and a model with her bold sense of fashion reflecting in the photos and videos on her social media accounts that have followers in their thousands and has worked with several reputable brands.

Mukami Maina

Operating in the same field, coupled with her past working relationship with Kate Actress and their shared history perhaps explains how their paths first crossed and the interest generated by the photo shared by Phil.

Neither Phil nor Mukami has confirmed the nature of their relationship, despite the reactions sparked by the photo and speculation about whether she is Phil’s new partner or just a friend.

Phil Director’s shared past with Kate Actress

Phil walked down the aisle with Kate Actress in 2017 in a star-studded wedding that ushered them into the next chapter of their relationship.

The couple welcomed their first child together three years later in 2020 and embarked on a journey of parenting.

Things however fell apart in 2023 with the couple releasing a joint statement in which they confirmed the end of their marriage.