Over 300,000 artists on Mdundo have collectively earned $1M in royalties between January and July 2025

Mdundo.com , Africa’s leading music distribution platform, continues to cement its position in the continent’s music industry. As of July 2025, more than 300,000 artists on the platform have collectively earned up to $1M in royalties.

This milestone highlights Mdundo’s commitment to empowering music creators through fair, transparent, and accessible royalty payments that drive real impact in Africa’s creative economy.

For the past five years, Cellulant, a leading payments company in Africa, has been an integral partner in enabling Mdundo’s artist payouts. Through its seamless cross-border payment solutions, Cellulant ensures timely and reliable disbursements to artists across the continent.

This collaboration not only empowers musicians to access their earnings with ease but also strengthens the wider creative economy.

Artists from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon, Tanzania, Ghana, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, Mozambique, and beyond benefited from the latest payout.

Mdundo continues to expand its footprint with new growth in Southern Africa and Cameroon, broadening its reach and boosting earning potential for local musicians.

The July 2025 payout underscores Mdundo’s role in shaping Africa’s digital music economy. With a user base of over 39 million Monthly Active Users, revenue opportunities for artists continue to grow.

This success is powered by strong partnerships with leading telcos — Safaricom, Airtel, MTN, Glo, and Vodacom — and top brands including Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL), Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), NCBA Bank, Samsung, Airtel, Safaricom, DKT among others.

Payment partners like Cellulant also play a key role in facilitating artist payouts.

Together, these collaborations make it easier for millions of users to legally stream and download music, increasing artist exposure and earnings while fueling Africa’s creative economy.

Mdundo’s focus on hyperlocal content and licensing deals with leading music giants — such as EmPawa Africa, Chocolate City, Dvpper Music, Fortune Wind Digital Services, Premier Records, Sol Generation, Afrisauti VAS Ltd, Tamasha Records, Content Connect, Trioblaze, Cidar Africa, Slide Digital, and Swangz Avenue — has built a rich and culturally relevant music catalog.

This strategy boosts artist visibility while driving monetisation at scale.

Looking ahead, Mdundo targets distributing up to $1.2 million in royalties by 2026, supported by revenue projections of $1.7M–$2.2M.

Growth will be driven by expanded subscription services, stronger telco partnerships, and leveraging the Progressive Web App (PWA) to reach global audiences.

With steady growth, strategic expansion, and an artist-first approach, Mdundo is shaping a more inclusive and profitable future for Africa’s music industry.

