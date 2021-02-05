The much anticipated MTV Music Africa Awards, scheduled to go down in Kampala, Uganda on February, 20th, 2021 has been postponed.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Organizers of the coveted Awards made the new changes without giving any explanation. The Awards were last held in Nairobi, Kenya back in 2009.

“MTV Base is postponing the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards. We will keep fans updated as we have more news,” reads the announcement from MTV Awards organizers.

Kenyans who had been Nominated in the 2021 MAMA's awards are; Khaligraph Jones in the Best Hip Hop Category, Sauti Sol, Ethic Entertainment in the Best Group Category and Nadia Mukami in the Best Fan-Base Award Category.

2021 MTV Africa Music Awards in Uganda postponed

The 2021 gala was to be live-streamed due to the Covid-19 pandemic with Legendary Producer DJ Khaled as the host.

“Honestly been struggling to keep this a secret and now I can finally scream it out loud for the world to hear..*cue the confetti 🎉🎉🗣️ It's official @djkhaled WILL BE HOSTING THE 2021 #MTVMAMA on 20 Feb from the Pearl of Africa, Uganda!!

Don’t miss performances by some of the biggest stars from Africa & around the globe. #MTVMAMA #VisitUganda #MTVMAMAHost @visituganda_official” shared MTV Awards.

The postponement come days after a list of musicians expected to perform at the ceremony had been released. Rapper Khaligraph Jones was to represent the Kenyans lot as a performer, others on the list were; Diamond Platnumz, Nasty C, Calema, Soraia Ramos, Sheebah Karungi, Wizkid, Suspects 95.