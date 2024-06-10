The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
3 intense pregnancy struggles Minne Cayy battled while shooting 'RHON' season 2

Amos Robi

Minne 'switched' roles with Vera Sidika who shot season 1 of the 'Real House Wives of Nairobi' while heavily pregnant

Actress Minne Kariuki
Actress Minne Kariuki
  • Minne Kariuki opened up about challenges filming Season 2 of 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' while heavily pregnant
  • She emphasized the importance of authenticity in reality TV and personal growth since Season 1
  • Her relationship with her husband was portrayed authentically with ups and downs

Actress and reality TV star Minne Kariuki has opened up about the unique challenges she faced while filming Season 2 of 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi.'

Pregnant during the shoot, Minne shared a candid look at her personal and professional journey, bringing a refreshing dose of authenticity to the screen.

In a world where reality TV often leans towards the artificial, Minne believes her realness sets her apart.

"It’s all about being who you are, and also being outspoken and standing up for yourself," she said.

Actor Minne Kariuki during an interview at Pulse Kenya offices in Nairobi
Actor Minne Kariuki during an interview at Pulse Kenya offices in Nairobi

READ: 10 reality shows that dazzled Kenyans

Reflecting on her evolution from Season 1 to now, Minne acknowledged significant growth both personally and professionally.

She admitted that while she loves the drama and shade that comes with the show, it can sometimes become mentally exhausting. This season, however, she aimed for more peace due to her pregnancy.

"Watching Season 2, you also get to see a lot of growth in my family and in my business," she noted.

Minne's pregnancy brought a new dimension to her on-screen presence. Throughout the season, viewers witness her battling nausea, vomiting, and constant hunger, particularly during her second trimester.

Actress Minne Kariuki and her husband Lugz
Actress Minne Kariuki and her husband Lugz

READ: Reality TV star Xenah Nyambu ready to name abuser from 13 years ago

Despite the difficulties, she carried on with remarkable strength and remained supportive of her friends.

"I was still there for my friends when they needed me; I showed up," she said.

Support from her husband Charles and their children played a crucial role during this challenging time.

Minne's bond with her husband showcased on the show, remains a fan favourite. She describes him as her gossip partner, best friend, pillar of strength, and prayer partner.

Their relationship is portrayed with authenticity, showing both the ups and downs of their marriage.

"We go through our ups and downs, and it wouldn’t be fair to show the audience that we’re always a perfect couple. I live a very real life," she asserted.

Actress Minne Kariuki
Actress Minne Kariuki

READ: New series 'Nilichoma' explores personalities who squandered millions after windfalls

Minne's friendship with co-star Vera Sidika also takes centre stage this season. The dynamic between them has shifted, with Vera stepping into a more outspoken and dramatic role, while Minne, dealing with pregnancy, finds herself more subdued.

Their genuine friendship continues to thrive despite the changes, showcasing Vera’s emergence from her shell.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
