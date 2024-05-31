The sports category has moved to a new website.


Reality TV star Xenah Nyambu ready to name abuser from 13 years ago

Amos Robi

Xenah Nyambu, a star of 'Real Housewives of Nairobi,' shared photos from the past showing scars all over her face.

  • Xenah Nyambu shares her harrowing experience of abuse from 13 years ago
  • She revealed her story and shared photos of the injuries on her face on Instagram
  • Despite the challenges, Xenah is determined to heal, rebuild her life, and inspire others

'Real Housewives of Nairobi' star Xenah Nyambu has decided to break her silence and share her harrowing experience of abuse that she went through 13 years ago.

In an emotional revelation on her Instagram, Nyambu, a businesswoman and the cast addition on the 'Real House Wives of Nairobi' season 2 said it was now time to speak about the story which had been told in many different ways.

"The year was 2011… This is where it all started… I’ve had about 5 Million versions of the stories scripted by everyone except myself," Xenah shared. "I knew a time would come that I will have a platform to tell the real and true story… MY STORY!!!" she said in a post.

READ: Nick Mutuma taps Dennis 'OJ' Mugo in new comedy-drama series 'Big Girl Small World'

Accompanying the post were photos of a bruised face with a black eye and blood stains.

For over a decade, Nyambu said she has faced relentless scrutiny and has been subjected to public shaming and isolation.

"I didn’t know when or how but I believed it would come… The day has finally arrived. I will not conceal names of perpetrators. I want the truth bare for the world to see," she declared, marking a significant step towards reclaiming her narrative.

READ: Farah Esmail: Former bodybuilding champion now in 'Real Housewives of Nairobi'

Xenah’s journey has been marred by false accusations and harsh judgments, affecting not only her but also her son, Rahim.

"I’ve been called names, my child 'Rahim' as young as he was exposed to ridicule in school and public places and me?

"I still have wounds that keep getting triggered every day by people I thought knew I wasn’t even capable of such and I thought were my 'friends'," she explained, highlighting the deep scars left by these experiences.

READ: Wife of South-Sudan minister among new cast on 'Real Housewives of Nairobi' [Trailer]

The backlash from these unfounded accusations had a devastating impact on her life and career.

"My businesses then took a turn for the worse because everyone looked at me as a criminal.

"No one to talk to because I was the topic on most of those tables, I slowly isolated myself and became an island, the little gal that was so full of life disappeared and my future so blurry and unpromising (that’s what I felt at the time)…" Nyambu revealed.

READ: New series 'Nilichoma' explores personalities who squandered millions after windfalls

Despite these challenges, Xenah is determined to heal and rebuild her life.

As Xenah Nyambu bravely shares her story, she aims to inspire others who have faced similar struggles to find their voice and seek healing.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
