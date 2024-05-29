The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

New series 'Nilichoma' explores personalities who squandered millions after windfalls

Amos Robi

These personalities either inherited, won or were awarded sums of money beyond their imaginations

Comedian JB Masanduku
  • The 10-part series delves into the lives of well-known Kenyan personalities who squandered their fortunes after receiving unexpected windfalls
  • The series captures raw emotional moments and features cricket icon Maurice Odumbe, comedian JB Masandaku, David Ogot, and former Samburu millionaire Gabriel Lengishili
  • It is part of Showmax's official relaunch in Kenya, joining other Kenyan Showmax Originals

Showmax has unveiled its first-ever Original docuseries in Kenya, 'Nilichoma,' premiering on 28 May.

This 10-part series delves into the lives of well-known Kenyan personalities who squandered their fortunes after receiving unexpected windfalls.

Producer Ahmed Deen, known for his work on 'Midlife Crisis,' encapsulates the series' premise

The story of starting from nothing, only to fall into immense wealth, is a dream shared by humanity. However, the accompanying fall from grace is a nightmare we dread.

'Nilichoma' is a collection of these dreams, shared by personalities we have grown up with and dreamt of being.

These personalities either inherited, won or were awarded sums of money beyond their wildest dreams.

David Ogot
David Ogot Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'Single Kiasi' cast discuss how actors de-role after playing a character [Video]

But these dreams turned into a nightmare with more spending, and once they hit rock bottom, all that was left were hard lessons learnt.

Co-producer Isaya Evans highlights the series' broader appeal.

"'Nilichoma' represents the dreams of Kenyans from all walks of life. The series captures raw emotional moments that allow viewers to reflect and to look into their own hearts through the men and women on the screen," says Evans.

'Nilichoma' promises an immersive emotional experience, blending personal narratives, interviews, archive photos and videos, and re-enactments that shed light on the rise and fall of each personality.

Here is the trailer for the series:

READ: Wife of South-Sudan minister among new cast on 'Real Housewives of Nairobi' [Trailer]

Among the featured individuals are cricket icon Maurice Odumbe, comedian JB Masandaku, David Ogot, son of renowned author and politician Grace Ogot, and former Samburu millionaire Gabriel Lengishili.

The series joins an array of Kenyan Showmax Originals that have already premiered as part of the streamer's official relaunch in Kenya.

This includes the highly anticipated second season of 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi,' a new dramedy from Philit Productions titled 'Untying Kantai,' and the new comedy-drama series 'Big Girl Small World,' from Nick Mutuma and Kevin Njue.

