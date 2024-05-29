New series 'Nilichoma' explores personalities who squandered millions after windfalls

Showmax has unveiled its first-ever Original docuseries in Kenya, 'Nilichoma,' premiering on 28 May.

This 10-part series delves into the lives of well-known Kenyan personalities who squandered their fortunes after receiving unexpected windfalls.

Producer Ahmed Deen, known for his work on 'Midlife Crisis,' encapsulates the series' premise

ADVERTISEMENT

The story of starting from nothing, only to fall into immense wealth, is a dream shared by humanity. However, the accompanying fall from grace is a nightmare we dread.

'Nilichoma' is a collection of these dreams, shared by personalities we have grown up with and dreamt of being.

These personalities either inherited, won or were awarded sums of money beyond their wildest dreams.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

But these dreams turned into a nightmare with more spending, and once they hit rock bottom, all that was left were hard lessons learnt.

Co-producer Isaya Evans highlights the series' broader appeal.

"'Nilichoma' represents the dreams of Kenyans from all walks of life. The series captures raw emotional moments that allow viewers to reflect and to look into their own hearts through the men and women on the screen," says Evans.

'Nilichoma' promises an immersive emotional experience, blending personal narratives, interviews, archive photos and videos, and re-enactments that shed light on the rise and fall of each personality.

Here is the trailer for the series:

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the featured individuals are cricket icon Maurice Odumbe, comedian JB Masandaku, David Ogot, son of renowned author and politician Grace Ogot, and former Samburu millionaire Gabriel Lengishili.

The series joins an array of Kenyan Showmax Originals that have already premiered as part of the streamer's official relaunch in Kenya.