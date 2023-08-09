3 TikTokers go viral after dancing to Citizen TV news [Watch]

The video, shared by Freddie Carlo, features him and two other dancers performing in an outdoor setting.

What truly captured the attention of many was their unique dance performance choreographed against the backdrop of Stephen Letoo and Rashid Abdalla reporting the news for Citizen.

"Takriban kilomita elfu tano mia nne kutoka jiji la Nairobi, tunaingia jiji la Jerusalem ambayo ni Makao makuu ya nchi ya Israeli. Unafika jiji hili takatifu baada ya kuvuka bahari ya Red Sea.

"[Approximately 5,400 kilometres from Nairobi City, we enter Jerusalem which is the capital city of Israel. You get to this city after crossing the Red Sea]," Letoo said.

The trio of dancers recorded themselves dancing to the mentioned phrases, and their video has already amassed over 400K views.

Social media reactions

Sabby Callebs Mko sure hii world coin haikuwa inachukua akili ya wakenya through their eyes?,cause what is this?

charity I want to left kenya and delete it. someone help me out.

Sheraw I thought Niko kwa wrong sound.

user9941903011439 I thought simu inaoneshaa video different.

BLÃCKSHÊÊP 👑 World coin music playing! Activated anytime unaanza kudance.

djCleenKevin I need these guys to dance for me time am presenting news also.

user2476443592831 I was expecting song at the start nikadhania hizo sayings ilikuwa introduction lakini Kenya.

@qeenmary Wamekataa kutunga music that our hearts wants now we gonna do this.

pilipokuya I have never laugh with tears on my eyes but today I did and I can't just stop laughing.