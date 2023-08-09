The sports category has moved to a new website.

Entertainment  >  Celebrities

3 TikTokers go viral after dancing to Citizen TV news [Watch]

Fabian Simiyu

The video of the trio dancing has garnered over 400K views on TikTok

Freddie Carlo and two other dancers dancing to Citizen news
Freddie Carlo and two other dancers dancing to Citizen news

Three TikTok dancers have garnered attention by showcasing their moves to an unconventional soundtrack, simultaneously entertaining and perplexing online viewers.

The video, shared by Freddie Carlo, features him and two other dancers performing in an outdoor setting.

What truly captured the attention of many was their unique dance performance choreographed against the backdrop of Stephen Letoo and Rashid Abdalla reporting the news for Citizen.

READ: CS Owalo's plan to crack down on TikTok users sharing explicit content

"Takriban kilomita elfu tano mia nne kutoka jiji la Nairobi, tunaingia jiji la Jerusalem ambayo ni Makao makuu ya nchi ya Israeli. Unafika jiji hili takatifu baada ya kuvuka bahari ya Red Sea.

"[Approximately 5,400 kilometres from Nairobi City, we enter Jerusalem which is the capital city of Israel. You get to this city after crossing the Red Sea]," Letoo said.

The trio of dancers recorded themselves dancing to the mentioned phrases, and their video has already amassed over 400K views.

READ: TikTok introduces new community guidelines & safety features

Sabby Callebs Mko sure hii world coin haikuwa inachukua akili ya wakenya through their eyes?,cause what is this?

charity I want to left kenya and delete it. someone help me out.

Sheraw I thought Niko kwa wrong sound.

user9941903011439 I thought simu inaoneshaa video different.

BLÃCKSHÊÊP 👑 World coin music playing! Activated anytime unaanza kudance.

djCleenKevin I need these guys to dance for me time am presenting news also.

user2476443592831 I was expecting song at the start nikadhania hizo sayings ilikuwa introduction lakini Kenya.

@qeenmary Wamekataa kutunga music that our hearts wants now we gonna do this.

pilipokuya I have never laugh with tears on my eyes but today I did and I can't just stop laughing.

user9525455374742 Atii mlisema which is the neighboring country am out of Kenya sasa.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
