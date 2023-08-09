The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

TikToker Nyakwar Janeko showers Andrew Kibe with love

Lynet Okumu

Amenifanya nikakuwa mtu - TikToker Nyakwar Janeko reveals what Andrew Kibe gifted her

TikToker Nyakwar Janeko
TikToker Nyakwar Janeko

Kenyan TikToker Caroline Auma, popularly known as Nywakwar Janeko, has made waves on social media with her candid and often controversial remarks.

Recommended articles

Recently, she showered YouTuber Andrew Kibe with praise, highlighting the support she has received from industry friends and her loyal TikTok followers.

In a conversation with a local media house on August 8, Nyakwar Janeko expressed her gratitude towards her dedicated fans and those who have sent her gifts on TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT
TikToker Nyakwar Janeko
TikToker Nyakwar Janeko Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'WAP' & 13 other dance challenges with an unrivaled record on TikTok

She revealed that she is fortunate to have good friends in the industry who have consistently supported her journey.

"I have friends, by the way, all my gifters, I love them so much. It's like God has sent them from heaven. My star has shone brightly within just three months," Nyakwar Janeko said.

She also took the opportunity to express her appreciation for YouTuber Andrew Kibe, who she credits for her personal growth and transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyakwar Janeko revealed that Kibe has played a significant role in her life, referring to him as the best.

Andrew Kibe
Andrew Kibe Pulse Live Kenya

She acknowledged his acceptance and support, recounting a moment when he affectionately referred to her as 'chicks' and sent her some money.

"Pia nashukuru sana Kibe. Amefanya nikakuwa mtu. He is the best. Aliniita chicks na akanipea kakitu. Alinitumia pesa lakini siwezi sema ni ngapi," she said.

Nyakwar Janeko further elaborated on her relationship with Andrew Kibe. She mentioned that Kibe not only appreciated her advice but also valued her insight.

ADVERTISEMENT
YouTuber Andrew Kibe
YouTuber Andrew Kibe Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sonko & Kibe's beef gets personal with family dragged in

Despite Kibe's ability to scrutinize and criticize, he embraced her for who she is, even reaching out with a voice message as a testament to their camaraderie.

"Kibe ni mzuri. Alipenda sana advise yangu. Wewe unajua vile kibe anaweza kukuchambua... Lakini aliaccept vile niko, akanipenda na akanicall. Akaniuliza can I send voice, nikamwambia yes," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the conversation, Nyakwar Janeko discussed her connection with comedian Flaqo, whom she referred to as her nephew.

She revealed that Flaqo is her sister's child and that his talent and manner of speaking closely resemble her own.

She expressed her understanding and support for Flaqo using her voice, stating that she doesn't mind him imitating her voice because he is like family to her.

"Flaqo ni mtoto wa dada yangu. Ata vile huwa anaongea, anasound kama mimi aunt yake. Hata akienda hiyo talent yake, alitoka kwangu. So mimi hata sikuona vibaya akitumia sauti yangu because ni mtoi wangu," she said.

TikToker Nyakwar Janeko
TikToker Nyakwar Janeko Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

As usual, Nyakwar Janeko didn't shy away from addressing relationship dynamics. She candidly criticized men who give their partners minimal financial support while expecting them to manage household expenses.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

TikToker Nyakwar Janeko showers Andrew Kibe with love

TikToker Nyakwar Janeko showers Andrew Kibe with love

Victoria Rubadiri shares deep reflections as daughter joins university

Victoria Rubadiri shares deep reflections as daughter joins university

Will Azziad's heart be unlocked? Kisumu man fulfils avocado & socks wish

Will Azziad's heart be unlocked? Kisumu man fulfils avocado & socks wish

Mulamwah quits Milele FM, reveals reason behind the move

Mulamwah quits Milele FM, reveals reason behind the move

Kuja kwako kumedibadilisha - Hamisa pours out her heart to son in emotional letter

Kuja kwako kumedibadilisha - Hamisa pours out her heart to son in emotional letter

We were just not meant to be - Janet Mbugua reflects on past feelings in disbelief

We were just not meant to be - Janet Mbugua reflects on past feelings in disbelief

DJ Mo gives details of Sh50M 6-bedroom mansion

DJ Mo gives details of Sh50M 6-bedroom mansion

Churchill answers question of who is the next comedy kingpin in Kenya

Churchill answers question of who is the next comedy kingpin in Kenya

Fitness coach turns heads on the streets of Kampala [Watch]

Fitness coach turns heads on the streets of Kampala [Watch]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kamene Goro & her husband, DJ Bonez

Kamene walks out on DJ Bonez after he defended ex-girlfriend at a show

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire and her ex-partner Dan Sonko

'Sultana' actor Winnie Bwire reaffirms ex-fiancé's words 1 month after announcing split

Caroline Mutoko during her farewell ceremony at Radio Africa offices on August 3, 2023

How Caroline Mutoko's last day at Radio Africa was made special

Rapper Wanja Kihii

Kenyan lady disses Khaligraph Jones & other Kenyan artists in viral hit [Watch]