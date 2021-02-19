South Africa based Ugandan socialite cum business woman Zari Hassan is swimming in the deep waters of love and she is not afraid to show the world.

For the past few days, Ms Hassan has been flaunting photos of her new Bae on Instagram, gushing over him and how he has been making her happy.

The mother of five went public with her new relationship on Valentine’s Day, by unveiling the face of her “Dark Stallion” for the first time.

Stunning photos of Zari and her new Bae ‘Dark Stallion”

Just the other day, Ms Hassan was fighting off critics claiming the affair with her new man branded “Dark Stallion” won't last.

The socialite mentioned that she doesn't care if the relationship will last or not, but she is already having a good time with her new boyfriend.

"Most miserable people will want to see you in their WhatsApp group. Don't count me in that category a beg. I refuse to be one of you. Happiness lives here. If it ends in tears let it, what will you as a person lose?" wrote Zari Hassan.

In a separate post, she wrote, “Don't break my little hand eer I mean my (love) Mr man. Call him the Dark Stallion."

So as, Netizens continue to contemplate if the relationship will last or not, here are a few photos of Zari and her man.

Photos

