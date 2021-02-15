South Africa based Ugandan Business woman Zari Hassan has finally unveiled the face of the man she is allegedly dating.

The mother of five used Valentine's Day to parade her new man to the world, after keeping him a secret for some time. This is the first time netizens are having a clear look at Zari’s “Dark Stallion” as all the previous photos had been captured strategically to hide his face.

The unveiling come days’ after Ms Hassan hit out at critics claiming the affair with her new man branded “Dark Stallion” won't last.

Zari Hassan with her new Man

The socialite mentioned that she doesn't care if the relationship will last or not, but she is already having a good time with her new boyfriend.

"Most miserable people will want to see you in their WhatsApp group. Don't count me in that category a beg. I refuse to be one of you. Happiness lives here. If it ends in tears let it, what will you as a person lose?" wrote Zari Hassan.

In a separate post, she wrote, “Don't break my little hand eer I mean my (love) Mr man. Call him the Dark Stallion."

For past few days, Ms Hassan has been flaunting her new bae on social media, but most of her photos had been captured strategically with her man's face hidden.

She is back in the dating scene, months after confessing that the affair with the man she had introduced as KingBae didn’t last long.