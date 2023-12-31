The sports category has moved to a new website.

6 Kenyan celebrity beefs that shook the entertainment space in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Amos Robi

Pulse Picks features Khaligraph vs Tanzanian Rappers, Nyako vs Akothee and four other Kenyan celebrity beefs which shook the entertainment space in 2023

In the realm of showbiz, 2023 proved to be a year of intense rivalries and headline-grabbing controversies, none more prominent than the sizzling celebrity feuds that took center stage in Kenya.

From fiery social media exchanges to jaw-dropping public confrontations, the Kenyan entertainment scene witnessed a series of beefs that left fans buzzing with excitement and disbelief.

Among the most notable clashes that echoed across borders was none other than the lyrical showdown involving Kenyan rap heavyweight Khaligraph Jones and his counterparts from Tanzania.

The airwaves crackled with tension as these artists engaged in a war of words that transcended geographical boundaries, captivating audiences on both sides of the border and beyond.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg. This listicle delves into the no-holds-barred world of Kenyan celebrity feuds, uncovering the highs, lows, and unexpected twists that kept fans glued to their screens and social media feeds throughout 2023.

The OG had a bone to chew with rappers from neighboring Tanzania, stating that most of them had slept and needed awakening to get back to their game.

Tanzanian rappers responded with diss tracks, most notably from Rosa Ree, who stood out by claiming she could school Khaligraph.

Kenyan rapper Breeder L.W also joined the fray, sending out a diss track to the Tanzanian counterparts.

This silent feud between actress Jackie Matubia and Milly Chebby unfolded discreetly in the entertainment space.

While not openly addressing the issue, it became evident that the two were not on good terms as they unfollowed each other on social media platforms.

Football star Michael Olunga took issue with musician Jua Cali's comments about his footballing career in Qatar.

Jua Cali initially suggested that Olunga's success was due to playing with amateurs in Qatar.

Olunga described Jua Cali as someone trying to bring others down, prompting an apology from Jua Cali later on.

A battle unfolded to determine the ultimate boss lady between German-based TikToker Nyako and singer Akothee.

Nyako criticized Akothee's failed marriages, while Akothee warned Nyako against mentioning her name on TikTok, dismissing her as an Akothee 'wannabe.'

Akothee
Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Socialites Vera Sidika and Amber Ray engaged in a competition of who is the ultimate boss. Their beef extended to the naming of their children, with Vera naming her daughter Asia and Amber naming hers Africa.

The two had a public exchange over their baby showers and gender reveals, claiming one was copying the other.

Singers Fathermoh and Iyaani, both having a relatively good year, engaged in a nasty exchange of words over who was the best in their music space, especially in the genre similar to Gengetone.

Rapper Sylvia Ssaru and Music Copyright Society of Kenya boss Dr. Ezekiel Mutua disagreed on the content of Ssaru's music.

Kenyan artist Ssaru
Kenyan artist Ssaru Pulse Live Kenya
Mutua claimed it had no message and was misleading, urging her to produce better music. Ssaru didn't hold back, telling Mutua to choose other music to listen to.

