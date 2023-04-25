8 celebrities who gifted their spouses cars & houses

Kenyan celebrities have mastered the art of gifting their loved ones with expensive presents, and most of them do not hesitate to post what they have received as they thank their spouses for being a part of their journey.

Jalang’o and Amina

Lang'ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor, also known as Jalang'o, recently revealed that the Mercedes Benz SLK Class that he usually posts on his social media page is a gift that his wife Amina presented to him during his 2019 birthday.

To acquire such a car, one needs to part with at least Sh3.5 million or more, depending on the year of manufacture of the German machine.

Jalang'o reportedly reciprocated his wife's gesture by gifting her a brand new Range Rover in 2022.

Bahati and Diana Marua

Diana Marua and her husband Kevin Bahati usually make headlines whenever their birthdays are around the corner because of the extravagant gifts they give each other.

For instance, Bahati gifted Diana a brand new Mercedes Benz ML 350 AMG, which goes for Sh6.7 million, and the price varies depending on the year of manufacture.

Bahati's gift to Diana was to celebrate their fifth anniversary, and he assured her that the car was fully registered under her name.

Bahati did not stop there, as he went ahead and gifted Diana a fully furnished mansionette in 2022 on Valentine's Day.

KRG The Don and ex-wife

In 2016, a video shared on Instagram showed musician KRG presenting his partner with a brand-new Audi Q7 during her birthday celebration, which was attended by their friends and family.

However, after separating from his ex-wife, KRG reportedly took back the Sh5 million Audi and other expensive gifts he had bought for her.

Simon and Sarah Kabu

Bonfire Adventures pioneers Sarah and Simon Kabu made headlines in 2020 when Sarah gifted her husband a house estimated to be worth Sh37 million.

Simon, on the other hand, reportedly gifted her a Range Rover and a Mercedes Benz on different occasions, although the amount he spent on the cars is unknown.

Milly and Kabi WaJesus

Milly and Kabi WaJesus are a couple who often make headlines in Kenya for various reasons. In March, Kabi surprised his wife by gifting her a Land Rover Discovery, which is worth Sh10 million.

Netizens reacted differently to the story, with some saying that the couple was only advertising the brand, while others claimed that the WaJesus had already owned the car for a long time, and the gift was not really newsworthy.

Size 8 and DJ Mo

Renowned gospel Deejay, DJ Mo set tongues wagging after he gifted his wife, gospel musician Size 8 a brand new car.

Taking to social media, the deejay said that he bought the car for his wife to improve her driving skills.

He further adds that since Size 8 had overcome her fear of driving, it was only fitting for her to get to enjoy ‘this beautiful toy.’

Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira

Content creator Abel Mutua gifted his wife Judy Nyawira a Volkswagen Golf, but he later took the car back and gave it to one of his employees, who is a photographer.

The car had issues with its gearbox, and Abel didn't see the need to continue using it.

DJ John and Amina Abdi

Amina was gifted the brand new BMW X3 by her husband DJ John Rabar who co-owns Homeboyz Entertainment with his brother Mike Rabar.