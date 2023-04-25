The sports category has moved to a new website.


8 celebrities who gifted their spouses cars & houses

Fabian Simiyu

Kenyan celebrities who gifted their partners houses and cars on their birthdays

From left: Sarah Kabu, Jalang'o and KRG The Don

Celebrating a birthday party or any milestone with someone you cherish is something that everyone loves to do, but the gift you give usually reflects how much you really love that person.

Kenyan celebrities have mastered the art of gifting their loved ones with expensive presents, and most of them do not hesitate to post what they have received as they thank their spouses for being a part of their journey.

Lang'ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor, also known as Jalang'o, recently revealed that the Mercedes Benz SLK Class that he usually posts on his social media page is a gift that his wife Amina presented to him during his 2019 birthday.

To acquire such a car, one needs to part with at least Sh3.5 million or more, depending on the year of manufacture of the German machine.

Jalang'o and his wife Amina
Jalang'o and his wife Amina Pulse Live Kenya

Jalang'o reportedly reciprocated his wife's gesture by gifting her a brand new Range Rover in 2022.

Diana Marua and her husband Kevin Bahati usually make headlines whenever their birthdays are around the corner because of the extravagant gifts they give each other.

For instance, Bahati gifted Diana a brand new Mercedes Benz ML 350 AMG, which goes for Sh6.7 million, and the price varies depending on the year of manufacture.

Diana and Bahati
Diana and Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diana Marua gifts hubby Bahati brand New Mercedes Benz on Valentine’s Day (Photos)

Bahati's gift to Diana was to celebrate their fifth anniversary, and he assured her that the car was fully registered under her name.

Bahati did not stop there, as he went ahead and gifted Diana a fully furnished mansionette in 2022 on Valentine's Day.

In 2016, a video shared on Instagram showed musician KRG presenting his partner with a brand-new Audi Q7 during her birthday celebration, which was attended by their friends and family.

KRG The Don
KRG The Don Pulse Live Kenya

However, after separating from his ex-wife, KRG reportedly took back the Sh5 million Audi and other expensive gifts he had bought for her.

Bonfire Adventures pioneers Sarah and Simon Kabu made headlines in 2020 when Sarah gifted her husband a house estimated to be worth Sh37 million.

Simon and Sarah Kabu
Simon and Sarah Kabu Pulse Live Kenya

Simon, on the other hand, reportedly gifted her a Range Rover and a Mercedes Benz on different occasions, although the amount he spent on the cars is unknown.

Milly and Kabi WaJesus are a couple who often make headlines in Kenya for various reasons. In March, Kabi surprised his wife by gifting her a Land Rover Discovery, which is worth Sh10 million.

Kabi and Milly WaJesus
Kabi and Milly WaJesus Pulse Live Kenya

Netizens reacted differently to the story, with some saying that the couple was only advertising the brand, while others claimed that the WaJesus had already owned the car for a long time, and the gift was not really newsworthy.

Renowned gospel Deejay, DJ Mo set tongues wagging after he gifted his wife, gospel musician Size 8 a brand new car.

Taking to social media, the deejay said that he bought the car for his wife to improve her driving skills.

He further adds that since Size 8 had overcome her fear of driving, it was only fitting for her to get to enjoy ‘this beautiful toy.’

Content creator Abel Mutua gifted his wife Judy Nyawira a Volkswagen Golf, but he later took the car back and gave it to one of his employees, who is a photographer.

The car had issues with its gearbox, and Abel didn't see the need to continue using it.

Amina was gifted the brand new BMW X3 by her husband DJ John Rabar who co-owns Homeboyz Entertainment with his brother Mike Rabar.

The car is estimated to cost about Sh4 million depending on the year of manufacture.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
