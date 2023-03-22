ADVERTISEMENT
Kabi WaJesus gifts wife a multi-million SUV during daughter's 1st birthday

Fabian Simiyu

The luxury vehicle was among the 7 gifts that Kabi promised to give Milly

Milly and Kabi Wa Jesus
Milly and Kabi Wa Jesus

YouTuber Kabi WaJesus gifted his wife Milly a multi-million car as the couple celebrated their daughter's first birthday together.

The couple had previously hinted at a big reveal on their YouTube and Instagram pages, leaving their followers eager to find out what they had in store.

In a video shared on their YouTube page, Kabi planned the surprise without his wife's knowledge. Milly had no idea that she was about to become the owner of a new model Land Rover Discovery, which retails for Sh10 million.

Kabi and Milly WaJesus
Kabi and Milly WaJesus Pulse Live Kenya
READ: WaJesus family hosts lavish gender reveal party, it's a girl! [Photos]

Milly Wa Jesus is now the proud owner of the car, having delivered two beautiful children for her husband from what Kabi said before handing over the car to his wife.

As they say, love is a beautiful thing. Kabi wanted everything to be perfect, so he hired experts to assist him every step of the way.

He started by hiring stylists to work on his wife's hair and makeup, ensuring that she looked glamorous. Kabi then took it a step further by personally selecting a dress for his wife to wear.

Interior of the multi-million car
Interior of the multi-million car Pulse Live Kenya

When it was time to leave, Milly was shocked to see a limousine waiting outside their house. They were going to board it and head to the reveal venue in style.

"Today we will ride in a limo. What! I'm so happy. Guys I can't wait to get in the car. This is so lovely," Milly exclaimed.

While in the limo, the couple popped open a bottle of champagne and toasted to their beautiful family and their elegant daughter.

When they arrived at the venue, Milly still had no idea what her husband had planned as a gift for her. He asked her to close her eyes as they walked to the location. They used a golf cart at some point.

Kabi disclosed that he had intended to present his wife with a total of seven gifts following the birth of their daughter, and one of them was located just a few meters away.

The car that Kabi gifted Milly
The car that Kabi gifted Milly Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Milly WaJesus speaks out after Kabi pranked her with Car gift leaving her in tears

"Apart from us celebrating our daughter's birthday, I promised you seven gifts after you had delivered her. I know you and the people online waited for the gift. I'm going to be giving you the gift that I already had in mind today," Kabi said as he concluded with a prayer.

Milly cried as she hugged Kabi after seeing the multi-million pearl white SUV in front of her eyes.

