Diana Marua gifted her husband Kevin Bahati a brand new Mercedes Benz on Valentine’s Day.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Marua mentioned that she decided to surprise her hubby with the new ride as they climax their 14 days of Love. Adding that two years ago she hired a car just to surprise her hubby on his Birthday but glad she can now afford to buy him one.

“Two years Ago, I hired a car for three days just to surprise you with it on your birthday.... I proclaimed, believed and trusted God that one day, I'll gift you a car under your name.

God answers prayers, this is my Testimony. Two years later, I proudly gift my Hubby with a Brand New Mercedes Benz, the Newest Baby under #TheBahatis 😍

Who is Like GOD???? HAPPY VALENTINES BABE @BAHATIKENYA ENJOY YOUR NEW CAR WITH PRIDE, YOU DESERVE THIS AND MORE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” wrote Diana Marua.

Diana Marua gifts hubby Bahati brand New Mercedes Benz on Valentine’s Day (Photos)

Also Read: 5 gifts Bahati got his wife Diana Marua on their 5th Anniversary

Upon receiving the car gift, Bahati said;

“Babe, Babe, My Baeby... I dont Know how to Write this nor Where to Start. You came to My Life and Gave it a Meaning... I Now Know the Meaning of True Love. We have been through alot but you have never given up on Our Dreams. Despite Our Age Difference you have never Doubted me as the Head of Our Family.

Have I told You that You are My Biggest Motivation and My Pacesetter??? Everyday You Try Your Best to Be the Anchor of this Family; Still the Best Mum to Our Kids. You are Simply Irreplaceable.

Looking at My Past I was not used to Giftings But Look at What You did.... A MERCEDES BENZ AS VALENTINES GIFT!!! Sweetie This is Too Much!!! Let Me Internalize 😊😊😊 THANK YOU AND MAY GOD KEEP YOU FOR ME ❤ #MIAMOR @DIANA_MARUA” shared Bahati.

Diana Marua gifts hubby Bahati brand New Mercedes Benz on Valentine’s Day (Photos)

Diana Marua gifts hubby Bahati brand New Mercedes Benz on Valentine’s Day (Photos)

Away from the Car gift, the Bahatis also celebrated their Valentine’s Day by feeding over 200 street kids.

Video

Diana Marua gifts hubby Bahati brand New Mercedes Benz on Valentine’s Day (Photos)

Diana Marua gifts hubby Bahati brand New Mercedes Benz on Valentine’s Day (Photos)