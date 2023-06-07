The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'A Nurse Toto' actress Annstella mourns boyfriend of 7 years

Amos Robi

Annstella and her late boyfriend crossed paths in 2016 while enjoying a pizza, and they immediately forged a strong connection

Actress Annestella Karimi
Actress Annestella Karimi

Actress Annstella Karimi, renowned for her roles in the films 'Sue na Johnnie' and 'A Nurse Toto,' is currently mourning the tragic loss of her boyfriend, with whom she shared a seven-year relationship who died after an accident.

Recommended articles

In an emotional post on her Instagram, Annstella shared the story of their journey together and expressed her deep sorrow.

Reflecting on their first encounter in 2016, Annstella fondly recalled a moment over a pizza when their connection was instant and they knew they wanted to embark on a lifelong adventure of silliness and togetherness.

She struggled to comprehend how she would carry on without him, emphasizing the tremendous impact he had on her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

"How am I supposed to continue Kelly. You have seen me through all my heartbreaks, all my stress and I still came home to you. No judgment, just love and laughter," Annestella wrote.

Their relationship was characterized by ups and downs, as Annstella shared, revealing that although they had tough moments their love endured them.

"We would go from 'I hate you' to 'I am downstairs' so fast. I have loved you for 7 years and I'll love you for 70 more," she added.

Annstella reminisced about the special moments they shared, particularly during their birthdays, which were only ten days apart. She vividly remembered how Kelly would wake up on her birthday and apologize for missing the celebration, even though she hadn't officially commemorated it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, on the day of the accident, Annstella had planned to see him later that evening, which made her frustrated when he didn't answer her calls. Little did she know that he was fighting for his life at that very moment.

Actress Annestella Karimi
Actress Annestella Karimi Actress Annestella Karimi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Meet AnneStellah Karimi: The infectious queen of 'A Nurse Toto' series

The grieving actress will hold onto the cherished memories of their time together, including the love they shared, the little kisses and Kelly's infectious laughter that brightened every room. She bid farewell to him, expressing her eternal love and gratitude for being her biggest cheerleader.

"I was supposed to see you later that evening just before the accident and I got so mad coz you didn’t pick up my calls but little did I know you were fighting for your life. I’ll hold on to all the love and lil kisses I’d get from you and your terrible laugh that would light up the room," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Annestella Karimi
Annestella Karimi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Butita speaks on the future of 'A Nurse Toto' show as it winds up Season 1

The news of Annstella Karimi's tragic loss has touched the hearts of many, who are offering their condolences and support during this difficult time.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bunge La Wananchi's Nuru Okanga stunned by Wajackoyah's traditional 'Simba'

Bunge La Wananchi's Nuru Okanga stunned by Wajackoyah's traditional 'Simba'

Nviiri The Storyteller addresses jealousy in Sol Generation

Nviiri The Storyteller addresses jealousy in Sol Generation

'A Nurse Toto' actress Annstella mourns boyfriend of 7 years

'A Nurse Toto' actress Annstella mourns boyfriend of 7 years

Otile Brown parts ways with manager after 6 years, gives way forward

Otile Brown parts ways with manager after 6 years, gives way forward

King of Smiles breaks silence on TikTok video that landed him in court

King of Smiles breaks silence on TikTok video that landed him in court

Stonebwoy's blushing wife twerks as he hypes her: 'Your beauty is manipulative' [Video]

Stonebwoy's blushing wife twerks as he hypes her: 'Your beauty is manipulative' [Video]

Abel Mutua shows off amazing body transformation after 12-week challenge [Photos]

Abel Mutua shows off amazing body transformation after 12-week challenge [Photos]

Avril, Mark Masai to feature in new drama series 'Faithless' [Trailer]

Avril, Mark Masai to feature in new drama series 'Faithless' [Trailer]

My bazuu bazenga - Mary Kilobi showers Atwoli with love in Switzerland

My bazuu bazenga - Mary Kilobi showers Atwoli with love in Switzerland

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

P Funk Majani and his daughter Paula Kajala

I'm a big girl, leave me alone - Paula Kajala tells off father

Ciku Muiruri

Ciku Muiruri calls for help following the kidnap of her daughter

Kiss 100 presenter Sheila Kwamboka 'Kwambox'

My heart is aching - TV presenter confesses undying love for Kwambox