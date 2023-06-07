'A Nurse Toto' actress Annstella mourns boyfriend of 7 years

In an emotional post on her Instagram, Annstella shared the story of their journey together and expressed her deep sorrow.

Reflecting on their first encounter in 2016, Annstella fondly recalled a moment over a pizza when their connection was instant and they knew they wanted to embark on a lifelong adventure of silliness and togetherness.

She struggled to comprehend how she would carry on without him, emphasizing the tremendous impact he had on her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

"How am I supposed to continue Kelly. You have seen me through all my heartbreaks, all my stress and I still came home to you. No judgment, just love and laughter," Annestella wrote.

Their relationship was characterized by ups and downs, as Annstella shared, revealing that although they had tough moments their love endured them.

"We would go from 'I hate you' to 'I am downstairs' so fast. I have loved you for 7 years and I'll love you for 70 more," she added.

Annstella reminisced about the special moments they shared, particularly during their birthdays, which were only ten days apart. She vividly remembered how Kelly would wake up on her birthday and apologize for missing the celebration, even though she hadn't officially commemorated it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, on the day of the accident, Annstella had planned to see him later that evening, which made her frustrated when he didn't answer her calls. Little did she know that he was fighting for his life at that very moment.

Actress Annestella Karimi Pulse Live Kenya

The grieving actress will hold onto the cherished memories of their time together, including the love they shared, the little kisses and Kelly's infectious laughter that brightened every room. She bid farewell to him, expressing her eternal love and gratitude for being her biggest cheerleader.

"I was supposed to see you later that evening just before the accident and I got so mad coz you didn’t pick up my calls but little did I know you were fighting for your life. I’ll hold on to all the love and lil kisses I’d get from you and your terrible laugh that would light up the room," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya