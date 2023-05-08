The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Meet AnneStellah Karimi: The infectious queen of 'A Nurse Toto' series

Lynet Okumu

Meet the award-winning actress AnneStellah Karimi, 'Wambo' the flawless, lively and humorous TikTok enthusiast nurse from "A Nurse Toto" series

AnneStellah Karimi, a talented actress from Kenya, has captivated audiences with her remarkable performances on both stage and screen.

With her passion for acting and dedication to her craft, Karimi has quickly made a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

Here are five intriguing facts about this rising star.

Karimi's journey into the world of acting began during her high school days at St. Mary's Igoji in Meru County.

READ: Butita speaks on the future of 'A Nurse Toto' show as it winds up Season 1

Her talent caught the attention of the Kenya Aeronautical College (KAC), who invited her to represent them in the drama festivals.

She later joined the University of Nairobi to pursue a degree in Literature, Theatre, and Film.

It was during this time that she landed her first acting gig on the popular show "Hapa Kule News" in 2015, after being discovered by renowned playwright and actor Abel Mutua.

Karimi's exceptional talent has not gone unnoticed, as she has received acclaim and recognition for her performances.

Her role in the film "Baba Twins" earned her the prestigious award for Best Supporting Actress.

READ: Meet Dennis Humphrey: 'Sultana' actor who eats monkeys

This accolade showcased her versatility and ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters.

In addition to her success on television, Karimi has also made a mark in the film industry. She has been featured in notable local films such as "Sue na Johnnie", "Kina", and "A Nurse Toto" where her portrayal of the character 'Wambo' has left a lasting impression on audiences.

Through her roles, Karimi continues to showcase her range as an actress, taking on diverse and challenging characters.

Karimi has great admiration for her fellow actors and draws inspiration from their craft. One of her favorite actresses is Catherine Kamau-Karanja.

Karimi praises Kamau-Karanja's ability to seamlessly transition between different characters and her commitment to her craft.

She also holds Brian Ogolla in high regard for his exceptional acting skills and unique approach to each role he takes on.

Being part of Elani's music video for "My Darling" featuring Jose Chameleone was an enjoyable experience for Karimi.

Dropped in May 2016, the song gave her an opportunity to embraced the challenge of expressing herself through facial expressions and emotions to connect with the viewers.

Karimi is passionate about improving the showbiz industry in Kenya. She believes in fair compensation for artists and advocates for ending the practice of offering "exposure" as a form of payment.

READ: 7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

She envisions a future where artists can proudly proclaim themselves as full-time professionals and are treated with the respect they deserve.

Lynet Okumu
