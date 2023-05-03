Butita speaks on the future of 'A Nurse Toto' show as it winds up Season 1

The series features consistent characters, including the incompetent doctor ( Eddie Butita), the indifferent nurses(Annstella Karimi, Stephanie Muchiri and Fao Shishi), the lying and cheating men, the receptionist ( Marya Okoth), with a nauseating attitude, and the janitor (Omwami Comedian), posing as helpful and always selling traditional medicine.

As the final episode of 'A Nurse Toto' approaches, fans are on the edge of their seats wondering what's next for Eddie Butita and his team.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to this writer, Butita has revealed that season two is already being cooked up and promises to be even more sizzling and scrumptious than season one.

The series is full of affectation and lies typical of youngsters trying to impress their peers, faking accents, and feigning and envying success.

In spite of the clueless medical team, the facility is keen on milking patients dry.

The receptionist, MaryAnne, throws random figures at patients in the name of registration and consultation fees. Doctor Shifta always asks patients to be tested for diseases unrelated to what they are suffering from.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The episodes are packed with drama, eureka moments, and chilling, suspenseful endings.

Episode one which premiered on February 9, 2023, opens with a 52-year-old man seeking circumcision to win a young nurse Wambo, who works in the same hospital.

In episode two, a woman creates drama at the facility after discovering his husband was in the same facility with his side chick.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nurses have a crush on a rasta man until they realize he has a rare condition, 'boil' in his private parts in season three.

Pulse Live Kenya

The series continues with a momentum in episode four, with the appearance of Kenyan singer KRG The Don. He shows up with an eye problem, but the nurses believe he is clout chasing and the doctor gives him an unreasonable diagnosis of

In episode five, Babu the cleaner recruits the team at Facility One to call him boss when Gladys, the love of his life, visits without notice.

Babu eventually loses Gladys to the actual boss when he must choose between her and his job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

YY Comedian is in trouble when he oversleeps at his side chick's and fails to turn up at home. The crisis worsens when his wife decides to dig for the truth.

Miracle Baby is about to perform vasectomy when his test results show he has been infertile all along, despite his wife pushing him to get vasectomy for siring five children. Trouble!

Episode eleven and twelve are a not miss! Award winning film producer Abel Mutua, the ambulance driver gives it a park! The hospital gets a housecall to the governor's house and the incompetent nurses sees it as a chance to meet the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Instead of carrying the necessary medical equipment, they are busy doing make ups to look good for the governor. They are unable to help the governors son, who is a drug dealer and the intern Vee (Fao Shishi), whom they have always looked down upon, comes to their rescue!

The series is spot on, laden with drama and reflective of the struggles of generation Z and men’s ego and battles to impress their women.

It is also a powerful indictment of the rot in our health system. Most of the episodes have over 300,000 views, with episode one leading at over 700,000 views, and counting.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you haven't been following the drama, head over to Butita's YouTube channel to catch up on season one and get ready for the electrifying ride of season two!