ADVERTISEMENT
Butita speaks on the future of 'A Nurse Toto' show as it winds up Season 1

Lynet Okumu

'A Nurse Toto,' is a spot on series featuring consistent characters, including the incompetent doctor, the indifferent nurses, the lying and cheating men, the receptionist with a nauseating attitude, and the janitor posing as helpful and always selling traditional medicine.

'A Nurse Toto', a Kenyan comedy series written and directed by creative Eddie Butita, is a blend of humor, drama, and satire, portraying the lives of nurses, doctors, and patients at Facility One hospital.

The series features consistent characters, including the incompetent doctor ( Eddie Butita), the indifferent nurses(Annstella Karimi, Stephanie Muchiri and Fao Shishi), the lying and cheating men, the receptionist ( Marya Okoth), with a nauseating attitude, and the janitor (Omwami Comedian), posing as helpful and always selling traditional medicine.

As the final episode of 'A Nurse Toto' approaches, fans are on the edge of their seats wondering what's next for Eddie Butita and his team.

From left: Annstella Karimi & Stephanie Muchiri of 'A Nurse Toto' series
READ: 'Young, Famous & African' back with new celebrity cast

Speaking to this writer, Butita has revealed that season two is already being cooked up and promises to be even more sizzling and scrumptious than season one.

The series is full of affectation and lies typical of youngsters trying to impress their peers, faking accents, and feigning and envying success.

In spite of the clueless medical team, the facility is keen on milking patients dry.

The receptionist, MaryAnne, throws random figures at patients in the name of registration and consultation fees. Doctor Shifta always asks patients to be tested for diseases unrelated to what they are suffering from.

From left: Marya Okoth, YY Comedian & AnneStella Karimi of 'A Nurse Toto' series
READ: 7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

The episodes are packed with drama, eureka moments, and chilling, suspenseful endings.

Episode one which premiered on February 9, 2023, opens with a 52-year-old man seeking circumcision to win a young nurse Wambo, who works in the same hospital.

In episode two, a woman creates drama at the facility after discovering his husband was in the same facility with his side chick.

The nurses have a crush on a rasta man until they realize he has a rare condition, 'boil' in his private parts in season three.

From left: AnneStella Karimi, Eddie Butita & Stephanie Muchiri of 'A Nurse Toto'
The series continues with a momentum in episode four, with the appearance of Kenyan singer KRG The Don. He shows up with an eye problem, but the nurses believe he is clout chasing and the doctor gives him an unreasonable diagnosis of

In episode five, Babu the cleaner recruits the team at Facility One to call him boss when Gladys, the love of his life, visits without notice.

Babu eventually loses Gladys to the actual boss when he must choose between her and his job.

A Nurse Toto cast
READ: Meet Dennis Humphrey: 'Sultana' actor who eats monkeys

YY Comedian is in trouble when he oversleeps at his side chick's and fails to turn up at home. The crisis worsens when his wife decides to dig for the truth.

Miracle Baby is about to perform vasectomy when his test results show he has been infertile all along, despite his wife pushing him to get vasectomy for siring five children. Trouble!

Episode eleven and twelve are a not miss! Award winning film producer Abel Mutua, the ambulance driver gives it a park! The hospital gets a housecall to the governor's house and the incompetent nurses sees it as a chance to meet the governor.

A Nurse Toto cast on set
Instead of carrying the necessary medical equipment, they are busy doing make ups to look good for the governor. They are unable to help the governors son, who is a drug dealer and the intern Vee (Fao Shishi), whom they have always looked down upon, comes to their rescue!

The series is spot on, laden with drama and reflective of the struggles of generation Z and men’s ego and battles to impress their women.

It is also a powerful indictment of the rot in our health system. Most of the episodes have over 300,000 views, with episode one leading at over 700,000 views, and counting.

READ: Eddie Butita questions KRG's Sh5B net worth with cheeky remarks [Video]

If you haven't been following the drama, head over to Butita's YouTube channel to catch up on season one and get ready for the electrifying ride of season two!

Meanwhile, the scriptwriter has hinted at a major new project that is currently in development.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle & health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
