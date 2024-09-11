The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Abel Mutua faces off with wife Judy Nyawira in Pulse Influencer Awards 2024

Lynet Okumu

Abel Mutua & wife Judy Nyawira battle for top spot in the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024!

Abel Mutua faces off with wife Judy Nyawira in Pulse Influencer Awards 2024

  • Filmmaker Abel Mutua and his wife Judy Nyawira are competing for the top spot in the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024.
  • Both have been nominated for the YouTube Influencer of the Year category.
  • Here is how to vote for your favourite influencer in the Pulse Influencer awards 2024!

The Pulse Influencer Awards are heating up this year with a special twist—filmmaker Abel Mutua, popularly known as Mkurugenzi, is competing against his wife, Judy Nyawira, aka Bi Mkurugenzi.

Both have been nominated for the prestigious YouTube Influencer of the Year category, making this year’s competition particularly exciting for their fans.

The voting phase will end on September 27.

Abel Mutua with his wife Judy Nyawira (Instagram)
Abel Mutua with his wife Judy Nyawira (Instagram)

PULSE INFLEUNCER AWARDS! VOTE for your favourite influencer

Abel Mutua has been a mainstay in the Pulse Influencer Awards since its inception in 2021, consistently earning nominations in the YouTube Influencer category. The father of one won the YouTube Influencer of the Year award in 2023.

This year, Abel faces an interesting challenge as his wife, Judy Nyawira, joins him in the same category.

Judy Nyawira is also a rising star on YouTube. With over 160,000 subscribers, she shares inspirational interviews, lifestyle content, and heartwarming moments with their daughter, Mumbus, and sometimes, Abel.

Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira
Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira

Her content has gained popularity, especially among viewers seeking insightful and motivational content.

The competition is intense, especially with many of your favourite content creators also in the mix.

The YouTube Influencer of the Year nominees

The YouTube Influencer of the Year category is packed with talented creators. Besides Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira, the nominees include:

  1. iam_Marwa
  2. Maggie Mwende
  3. Obinna TV
  4. Lynn Ngugi
  5. Nicholas Kioko
  6. Diana Bahati
  7. Kipawa Podcast
  8. Emily Wawira

With so many talented creators in the mix, it will be interesting to see who takes home the prize this year.

While the battle between Abel and Judy on YouTube is already heating up, Judy has also secured a second nomination in the Instagram Influencer category. She will be competing against other well-known influencers such as:

  1. Lydiakm
  2. Njambi Fever
  3. Morara Purity
  4. Rachel Mbuki
  5. Shiv Simani
  6. Sharon K. Mwangi
  7. Njugush
  8. Aunty Nimu
  9. Risper Faith

The Pulse Influencer Awards were first held on October 9, 2021, and have since become an annual highlight in the influencer community.

The awards aim to recognise and celebrate influencers who have made a significant impact in the digital space, not only in Kenya but also across other African countries where Pulse operates, including Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire.

The awards cover a wide range of categories, including Dance, Food, Fashion, Acting, Media & Blogger, Tech, Comedy, Lifestyle, Music, Business, Art & Photography, Sports, and the Next Gen category, which was introduced in 2023. This variety ensures that influencers from all walks of life get a chance to shine.

Voting for the Pulse Influencer Awards is straightforward. To cast your vote, visit the Pulse Live Kenya website and click on the Pulse Influencer Awards tag in the upper right corner.

From there, you can vote for your favourite influencer in each category as laid out on the site. Make sure your voice is heard, and may the best influencer win!

Whether you’re Team Abel or Team Judy, or supporting other talented creators, the Pulse Influencer Awards promise to be an exciting event this year. Good luck to all the nominees, and happy voting!

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
