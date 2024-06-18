He left for more cabbages & disappeared - Abel Mutua’s 30-year wait for dad's return

Kenyan actor and filmmaker Abel Mutua, popularly known as Mkurugenzi, recently opened up about his challenging childhood and how these experiences have driven him to become a committed and loving parent.

Despite the hardships he faced after his father left the family when he was still young, Abel has turned these difficulties into a source of strength and motivation.

According to Abel during a conversation with his wife Judy Nyawira, his father left the family in 1994 when he was only 8 years old. Despite his young age, Abel understood the issues that were going on and felt the impact of his father's departure.

"When I was very young, I knew for a fact that when it came to that time, Mungu akinibariki na mtoto, I was not the one to bolt," Abel shared. "That was shaped by my experiences of growing up without a father."

Abel recalls the hardships his mother endured, raising two children alone after their father left abruptly. The difficulties they faced made Abel question why his mother had to struggle so much.

He longed for a father figure in their home to alleviate some of the burdens his mother carried.

Abel Mutua's dad's silent departure

Abel described how his father left the family silently, under the guise of seeking better opportunities.

During a period of economic downturn and company downsizing, his father opted for early retirement, taking a voluntary severance package. He used the money to pursue a new venture, promising to support the family with the proceeds.

"Alikacheza design ingine kali. He knew for a fact that amechoma," Abel recounted. "Buda alipiga hesabu yake akaichukua. Akaingia dunda na hiyo pesa. Vile aligundua hiyo pesa inaisha akacome akaambia mathe niaje, niko na kafarm pale Molo, nataka niinge huko nataka niwatibu na macabbage... Akaingia Molo three months," he said.

After returning with a bag of cabbages and potatoes, his father left again, promising to come back with more. However, he never returned until today, leaving Abel’s mother to fend for the family alone.

Abel Mutua praises 2nd dad for being a good father figure

Despite the abandonment by his biological father, Abel found a new father figure in his life when his mother remarried.

Paulo, who came into their lives when Abel was thirteen, played a crucial role in shaping his upbringing.

"Mamangu alionekaniwa na tukapata baba mwingine. Paulo alikam nikiturn thirteen years, Alikam akanifundisha how to live in town. I have learned a lot from him," Abel said. Paulo taught Abel valuable life lessons and the importance of taking risks and being responsible.

"He told me that I should never for a minute look at my sisters and think we are the same. He said he was not doing that because he hated me but because he had seen the results of men who had been babysat for way too long," Abel shared.

Paulo’s influence on Abel was profound. He never physically disciplined Abel but used life's challenges as teaching tools. This approach left a lasting impression on Abel, shaping his views on parenting.

"The fact that aliniraise hata kama sikuwa wake, alinipatia heart yake na akaniambia furaha yake ni kuona mimi nikiwa a respectable member of the society," Abel expressed.

Abel respects Paulo for raising him as his own child, despite not being his biological father. This intentional parenting has informed Abel's approach to raising his own daughter, Mumbus.