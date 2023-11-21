The sports category has moved to a new website.

Abel Mutua & Judy Nyawira share 6 lessons from their 15-year union

Amos Robi

Abel and Judy have been married for 8 years but have been together for the last 15 years

Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira
Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira

Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira recently marked a significant milestone, celebrating 15 years of union, and they graciously shared their valuable insights and lessons from this journey of love.

In a video posted on Judy's YouTube channel, the couple delved into the wisdom they've gained over the years, offering a glimpse into the keys to a successful and fulfilling marriage.

One fundamental lesson highlighted by Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira is the importance of leadership and responsibility within the family.

They emphasised the role of the husband as the head of the family, stressing the need to move beyond simply agreeing with a partner to fostering open communication and constructive decision-making.

Judy Nyawira stressed the significance of recognizing and leveraging each other's strengths. Moving away from the tendency to conform and agree, she emphasised the value of deliberate discussions to understand and complement each other's abilities.

Abel Mutua and his wife Judy Nyawira
Abel Mutua and his wife Judy Nyawira Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Abel Mutua & Judy Nyawira celebrate as daughter Mumbus graduates

Another crucial lesson shared by the couple is the necessity of prioritizing oneself within the marriage.

While acknowledging the importance of family, they emphasised the need for individuals to maintain their own lives and personal well-being, ensuring a healthy balance between personal fulfilment and family responsibilities.

Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira
Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How a househelp became Abel Mutua's lifesaver after he fainted in the bathroom

The importance of effective conflict resolution emerged as a key lesson in the Mutua-Nyawira union.

They recognized that how they navigate conflicts directly influences the lessons their children learn about relationships. Open communication, understanding, and compromise were highlighted as essential components of conflict resolution.

Reducing expectations and embracing the reality that partners are human beings subject to change was emphasised by Judy Nyawira.

Abel Mutua echoed this sentiment, underscoring the need for couples to give each other room to evolve and grow over time.

Abel Mutua and his Wife Judy Nyawira Mutua
Abel Mutua and his Wife Judy Nyawira Mutua Abel Mutua and his Wife Judy Nyawira Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Judy Nyawira brought to tears by unexpected gift from CTA host

Contrary to the common notion that marriage is overwhelmingly complex, Abel Mutua debunked this myth, stating that it is a continuous learning process.

He encouraged new couples not to overcomplicate things but rather to approach marriage as an evolving journey of discovery and understanding.

In closing, Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira shared a timeless piece of advice for couples: to cherish and enjoy each other's company.

They emphasised that the joy of companionship is a cornerstone of a successful marriage, encouraging couples to navigate the ups and downs of married life by fostering a deep connection and appreciation for one another.

