Abel Mutua & Judy Nyawira share 6 lessons from their 15-year union

In a video posted on Judy's YouTube channel, the couple delved into the wisdom they've gained over the years, offering a glimpse into the keys to a successful and fulfilling marriage.

Leadership and responsibility

One fundamental lesson highlighted by Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira is the importance of leadership and responsibility within the family.

They emphasised the role of the husband as the head of the family, stressing the need to move beyond simply agreeing with a partner to fostering open communication and constructive decision-making.

Judy Nyawira stressed the significance of recognizing and leveraging each other's strengths. Moving away from the tendency to conform and agree, she emphasised the value of deliberate discussions to understand and complement each other's abilities.

Pulse Live Kenya

Self-prioritisation

Another crucial lesson shared by the couple is the necessity of prioritizing oneself within the marriage.

While acknowledging the importance of family, they emphasised the need for individuals to maintain their own lives and personal well-being, ensuring a healthy balance between personal fulfilment and family responsibilities.

Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira Pulse Live Kenya

Proper conflict resolution

The importance of effective conflict resolution emerged as a key lesson in the Mutua-Nyawira union.

They recognized that how they navigate conflicts directly influences the lessons their children learn about relationships. Open communication, understanding, and compromise were highlighted as essential components of conflict resolution.

Reduced expectations

Reducing expectations and embracing the reality that partners are human beings subject to change was emphasised by Judy Nyawira.

Abel Mutua echoed this sentiment, underscoring the need for couples to give each other room to evolve and grow over time.

Abel Mutua and his Wife Judy Nyawira Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

Marriage is not rocket science - Abel Mutua

Contrary to the common notion that marriage is overwhelmingly complex, Abel Mutua debunked this myth, stating that it is a continuous learning process.

He encouraged new couples not to overcomplicate things but rather to approach marriage as an evolving journey of discovery and understanding.

To enjoy each other's company

In closing, Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira shared a timeless piece of advice for couples: to cherish and enjoy each other's company.