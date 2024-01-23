The sports category has moved to a new website.

Abel Mutua's daughter Mumbus joins prestigious secondary school [Fee structure]

Lynet Okumu

Abel Mutua to incur significant school fees expense after his only daughter, Mumbus, enrolls in a prestigious international school.

Judy Nyawira & daughter Mumbus
Excitement and pride fill the hearts of many parents as their children embark on a new chapter after completing the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) national examinations.

Among the jubilant parents are comedian Abel Mutua and his wife, Judy Nyawira, who recently celebrated their daughter Mumbus as she began her secondary education journey.

Although Mumbus completed her KCPE exams last year, the results were not disclosed by her parents. However, the couple took to TikTok to share the joyous news of their daughter's entry into secondary school.

Abel Mutua’s daughter, Mumbua
Abel Mutua's daughter, Mumbua

READ: Abel Mutua finally shares daughter's KCPE success & high school choice

Abel Mutua posted a TikTok picture on January 21, expressing gratitude to the Lord for their journey thus far.

In the viral photo, Mumbus is adorned in her full school uniform, accompanied by her proud father, mother, and uncle Lukubaridi. The family radiates happiness as they capture the significant moment.

Social media buzzed with reactions as fans speculated on the school Mumbus had joined based on her uniform.

Abel Mutua, Wife and daughter
READ: Abel Mutua & Judy Nyawira celebrate as daughter Mumbus graduates

Many pointed to the possibility of her attending a branch of the Nova Pioneer Education Group in Kenya. Nova Pioneer is a Pan-African independent school network offering education from preschool to secondary level for students aged 3 to 19.

The Nova Pioneer Education Group launched its first school in South Africa in 2014 and expanded to Kenya in 2015. The Group currently operates seven schools, both secondary and primary, across Kenya.

Here is a breakdown of the secondary schools under Nova Pioneer and their respective fee structures for Form One students in 2024:

  1. Nova Pioneer Tatu City Girls School: Charges Sh226,050 per term, totaling Sh678,150 per year.
  2. Nova Pioneer Eldoret Girls School: Charges Sh176,400 per term, amounting to Sh526,200 per year.

READ: Abel Mutua's daughter tears up in emotional moment watching his sold-out concert

While Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira have not disclosed the specific school Mumbus joined, fans are speculating that she enrolled in either Tatu City Girls or Eldoret Girls, both prestigious institutions under the Nova Pioneer Education Group.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
