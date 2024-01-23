Abel Mutua's daughter Mumbus joins prestigious secondary school [Fee structure]

Among the jubilant parents are comedian Abel Mutua and his wife, Judy Nyawira, who recently celebrated their daughter Mumbus as she began her secondary education journey.

Mumbus joins a prestigious secondary school

Although Mumbus completed her KCPE exams last year, the results were not disclosed by her parents. However, the couple took to TikTok to share the joyous news of their daughter's entry into secondary school.

Pulse Live Kenya

Abel Mutua posted a TikTok picture on January 21, expressing gratitude to the Lord for their journey thus far.

In the viral photo, Mumbus is adorned in her full school uniform, accompanied by her proud father, mother, and uncle Lukubaridi. The family radiates happiness as they capture the significant moment.

Which Nova Pioneer school did Abel Mutua's daughter Mumbus join?

Social media buzzed with reactions as fans speculated on the school Mumbus had joined based on her uniform.

Abel Mutua, Wife and daughter Pulse Live Kenya

Many pointed to the possibility of her attending a branch of the Nova Pioneer Education Group in Kenya. Nova Pioneer is a Pan-African independent school network offering education from preschool to secondary level for students aged 3 to 19.

The Nova Pioneer Education Group launched its first school in South Africa in 2014 and expanded to Kenya in 2015. The Group currently operates seven schools, both secondary and primary, across Kenya.

School fees that Abel Mutua might be paying for daughter's secondary school learning

Here is a breakdown of the secondary schools under Nova Pioneer and their respective fee structures for Form One students in 2024:

Nova Pioneer Tatu City Girls School: Charges Sh226,050 per term, totaling Sh678,150 per year. Nova Pioneer Eldoret Girls School: Charges Sh176,400 per term, amounting to Sh526,200 per year.

